Yuzvendra Chahal wishes wife Dhanashree Verma on six month anniversary

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife Dhanashree Verma are known for their loving social media posts. On Tuesday, Chahal won over the internet by wishing Dhanashree on their six-month wedding anniversary. The cricketer shared a photo of them on Instagram with a sweet caption. “Happy 6 months wifey #loveyou,” the spinner of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captioned the photo. In the photo, Dhanashree, a choreographer turned social media influencer, looked stunning in jeans and a black top. Chahal also looked dazzling in a mustard-colored T-shirt and blue jeans.

Cricket enthusiasts and fans of the Indian spinner also wished the duo the completion of their six-month anniversary. The post gathered more than 3 lakh likes on the photo and video sharing application.

“Happy Birthday Yuzi Bhai,” one user wrote along with two heart emojis.

“And I love you two,” another user wrote with an emoji in the heart.

Some of the other comments ranged from “cuteessss” to “cute couple”, with countless heart and fire emojis in between.

The duo married in December last year in a close affair. After their marriage, Dhanashree was often seen in the stands cheering her husband on. She also accompanied Chahal during the first leg of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021).

Chahal, who played his last competitive game for RCB against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on April 30, will return to professional cricket next month on India’s tour of Sri Lanka.

promoted

A new look Team India captained by Shikhar Dhawan will face Sri Lanka in an ODI series of three matches and as many T20Is. The event kicks off on July 13.

Chahal had a disappointing season with RCB, taking just four wickets in seven games. And India’s Sri Lanka tour is a perfect opportunity for him to make an impression with the national selectors ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, to be held later this year.