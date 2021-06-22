Vols Facing Drug Charges Means More Scheduling Problems





It seems that Tennessee football cannot shy away from all the other problems facing the program. As Josh Heupel continues to try to rebuild the Vols, he keeps getting hit by things that confuse his staff. Over the weekend, something else happened that did just that. According to WBIR, two freshmen now face felony drug charges after a traffic jam Saturday morning. One of them was offensive lineman Amari McNeill. The other was quarterback Kaidon Salter. This is the second time Salter has faced such accusations, and the first kept him out of Tennessee Football spring practice, along with freshman defensive linebacker Isaac Washington, freshman linebacker Aaron Willis and redshirt freshman linebacker Martavius ​​French. Washington and French have since entered the transfer portal. While these allegations don’t seem serious, keep in mind that Salter is now in real danger of being kicked out of the team. As a four-star with two threats, he could have been the perfect player to run Heupel’s system. This second legal issue in a matter of months is a big deal. McNeill is not the same in several ways. It’s his first legal case, for starters, so based on the precedent Heupel has already set, he’s almost certainly not going to be fired. At the same time, he was also a three-star offensive lineman. Although some depth is needed up front, his position is not as important as Salter’s. We’ll have to see how this all plays out, but this is definitely something the Vols didn’t need right now. Salter and Joe Milton were supposed to make the fall camp quarterback race that much more interesting, and Salter may not be a part of that now. Of course, Tennessee football still has some options in both positions, as Harrison Bailey, Hendon Hooker and Brian Maurer are all now quarterbacks in addition to Milton. The offensive line is a fluid situation with real talent there. However, this creates more problems.

