St. Thomas brings back women’s tennis, but Lourdes grad Palen doesn’t know what to think





A 2020 Rochester Lourdes graduate, Palen was a freshman on this year’s women’s team, one that finished a robust 14-4 and did it with a bunch of players on the hip. In 20 years of coaching and watching teams, that was the most close-knit group I’ve ever seen, said Tommies coach Ken Cychosz. They all trust each other, they all fight for each other and they all hang out together off the field. It was seeing all that togetherness that bothered Palen the most. RELATED: Palen, teammates facing the elimination of tennis at the University of St Thomas Now, six weeks later, after a fierce battle between Palen, her teammates and the title IX-savvy attorney (Arthur Bryant), whom they hired who threatened St. Thomas’ decision with a lawsuit, women’s tennis has been reinstated at the private school. , one that includes a move to Division I in all sports starting this fall. Men’s tennis will not be reinstated. St. Thomas made this statement last week about the reversal of women’s tennis: However, the university recognizes that fighting a Title IX lawsuit would be extremely costly and time-consuming. St. Thomas prefers to invest its resources in student initiatives, including the women’s tennis program. Therefore, while the reasons for eliminating the programs remain valid, St. Thomas agreed to reinstate the women’s team. The men’s program will not be restored. Still in the dark While Palen was pleased with that change in plans, she says there are still too many unanswered questions to commit to a return to St. Thomas. She said Shell is likely to make a decision about her school and tennis future in the coming weeks. We haven’t had any contact with the school yet, says Palen. But we will meet them later this week. There are issues that need to be addressed and conversations need to be had. Most of our players are happy now, but I feel we still have reasons to be disappointed. Topping that list is what Palen considers St. Thomas to be a lack of honesty on the subject of Title IX compliance. Our team was reinstated for the next four to five years, until all (the current players’) aptitude is used up, said Palen. And St. Thomas has agreed to come up with a plan by March 2022 to ensure it complies with Title IX and treats everyone fairly. But what’s disappointing is that on the St. Thomas website they said they were in compliance with Title IX the whole time, when they weren’t. They said they did not want to use their resources in fighting a lawsuit because it is expensive and time consuming. It is disappointing that they have not taken responsibility for non-compliance. The Cychoszs hope that Palen and the entire lineup from last season will return in the fall. He thought it was a special group. I love this team and they absolutely love each other, said Cychosz. I would love to coach all these girls again.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos