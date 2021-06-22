Exhibition Adds HBCU Flavor to College Football HOF

“That’s the HBCU Way,” a new permanent exhibit unveiled on Saturday at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in downtown Atlanta, HBCU football makes a much more important part of that sanctuary for the game.

Sponsored by the Southern Company, the exhibit includes interactive videos and kiosks, photos, artifacts, and displays that celebrate the many unique aspects of the HBCU football experience. Legendary coaches and players are emphasized, along with the role of dynamic and entertaining marching bands, uniforms, classic rivalry. They showcase the many sights and sounds showing the integral role HBCUs have played in the game’s history and development.

Origin of the idea

“What a great opportunity to showcase historically black colleges and universities here in the College Football Hall of Fame,” said Christopher C. Womack, chairman and CEO of Georgia Power, a subsidiary of the Southern Company, one of the nation’s largest power generators. The idea for the display came to him after visiting the hall a year ago.

“We all know what football means at HBCUs and I passed by here one day and wasn’t really excited about the representation and thought it needed to be improved,” said Womack, the first African American to lead Georgia Power. “And to see what happened, what was put together, I think it better reflects the whole HBCU experience, from the football game itself to the whole fan experience of marching bands and tailgating — and the whole experience that happens on HBCU campuses around football, I think it’s so important and so relevant that that’s represented and recognized here in the College Football Hall of Fame.”

One of the displays on the new HBCU exhibit at the College Football Hall of Fame

Revealed on Juneteenth

The exhibit will be held Saturday night in the middle of a Juneteenth celebration in downtown Atlanta and unveiled just before the Black College Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Hall on Saturday night. The exhibition focuses on the themes of ‘Community, Leadership and Opportunity’.

“I’m excited about the work the Hall has done,” Womack said, “and we look forward to seeing visitors stop by and give a tour and get a better understanding of what goes on at HBCUs. It’s not just about about the sport, as well as the leadership, development, family and culture that make HBCUs in terms of what they are and what they’ve been.”

Those sentiments were shared by Dr. Dennis Thomas, commissioner of the Mid Eastern Athletic Conference and John Grant, executive director of the Cricket Celebration Bowl, who attended and made comments before and during the unveiling.

This is what the room needs

“First of all, I have to commend the Southern Company for wanting to invest in these types of displays,” said Thomas, who played and coached at Alcorn State University and served as a director of athletics at Hampton University before becoming MEAC Commissioner in 2001. “You have to understand something. It takes courage for corporate America to invest in HBCU institutions and everything we do. This exhibition is what we need. It’s a shot in the arm so that when visitors come to the College Football Hall of Fame, the HBCUs are well represented.”

Grant expressed his excitement at the exhibit and presented a replica Celebration Bowl trophy to the hall to be part of it. While speaking about the impact the exhibit could have, he also urged attendees to give generously to support HBCUs.

The exhibit features a range of memorabilia in the HBCU landscape

Hall has omitted HBCU players and coaches

Recognizing HBCU football was not part of the College Football Hall of Fame’s original focus. The National Football Foundation (NFF) established the Hall in 1951 to immortalize the college football players and coaches who were voted first-team All-American by media members. Almost all of them were white. HBCU players and coaches were not even eligible for that honor because they competed in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) and were not eligible for first-team All-American recognition. Also, at the time, few African Americans played at Historically White Colleges And Universities (HWCUs) or were voted into All-American teams.

Small shift in the 70s

Jim Parker, an All-American offensive guard who played in the state of Ohio from 1954 to 1956 before advancing to a professional career in the Hall of Fame, was the first African-American player to be voted into the Hall in 1974.

Hall of Fame eligibility was expanded to include All-American HBCU coaches and players in the early 1970s. Famed Florida A&M head coach, Alonzo “Jake” Gaither, was the first HBCU coach to be inducted in 1975. Since then, a further 12 coaches have been selected (see list below).

Black college All-American players were not added until much later. Grambling’s Junious “Buck” Buchanan and Tyrone McGriff of Florida A&M were the first HBCU All-Americans to be inducted in 1996. Since then, nineteen (19) other HBCU players have been voted in.

HBCUs are now in vogue

In August 2014, the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame was opened in downtown Atlanta, adjacent to the Georgia World Congress Center and Centennial Olympic Park. Across the hall from the hall, HBCU helmets are featured in a wall display displaying helmets from every U.S. college that plays soccer. The new HBCU exhibit is on the second floor of the hall, surrounded by others focusing on key moments in college football history. The names of Hall of Famers and the date of their induction are listed in a special room on the third floor.

Cutting the ribbon to open the exhibit, Womack said he wants to see more.

An interactive touchscreen provides information about “The Marching Wildcats” by Bethune-Cookman.

More is needed

“It’s actually pretty cool and fashionable to talk about HBCUs now and you see a lot of people giving money to HBCUs these days, and it’s very exciting,” he said. “For me, it’s about remembering the history, but also about re-committing ourselves to the purpose and future of what they come here to do.

“I want to see more dynamic engagement, not just the static boards, but things that really get us all excited, to do some of the things that John (Grant) talked about in terms of reaching through these boards and hands in pockets stabbing – virtually and literally – challenging you to give, challenging you to invest, challenging you to commit to HBCUs.”

HBCU players in the College Football Hall of Fame (21)

Buck Buchanan – Grambling 1996

Tyrone McGriff – Florida A&M 1996

Gary Johnson – Grambling 1997

Donnie Shell – State of South Carolina 1998

Willie Gallimore – Florida A&M 1999

Walter Payton-Jackson State 1999

Willie Lanier – Morgan State 2000

Paul “Tank” Younger – Grambling 2000

Doug Williams – Grambling 2001

Harry Carson – State of South Carolina 2002

Ben Stevenson – Tuskegee 2003

Willie Richardson-Jackson State 2003

Willie Totten – Mississippi Valley State 2005

Leo Lewis – Lincoln (MO) 2005

Kevin Dent-Jackson State 2006

Jerry Rice – Mississippi Valley State 2006

Joe Kendall – Tuskegee 2007

Roger Brown – Maryland Eastern Shore 2009

Emerson Boozer – Maryland Eastern Shore 2010

Art Shell – Maryland Eastern Shore (State) 2013

Steve McNair – Alcorn State 2020

HBCU Coaches in the College Football Hall of Fame (13)

Alonzo “Jake” Gaither – Florida A&M 1975

Earl Banks – Morgan State 1992

John Merritt – Jackson State, Tennessee State 1994

Eddie Robinson – Grambling 1997

Billy Nicks – Morris Brown, Prairie Watch A&M 1999

Ace Mumford – Jarvis Christian, Bishop, Texas College, South 2001

Marino Casem – Alabama State, Alcorn State, South 2003

Vernon McCain – State of Maryland 2006

Billy Joe – Cheyney State, Central State (Ohio), Florida A&M 2007

Doug Porter – Mississippi Valley State, Howard, Fort Valley State 2008

WC Gordon – Jackson State 2008

Willie Jeffries – State of South Carolina, Howard, State of Wichita 2010

Joe Taylor – Howard, Virginia Union, Hampton, Florida A&M 2019

Rudy Hubbard – Florida A&M 2021