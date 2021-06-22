Sri Lanka Cricket To Bid On Three Major ICC Events During Next FTP Cycle | Cricket





Sri Lanka Cricket announced on Tuesday that they will be bidding on three global events, including the two World Cups in the next tournament cycle starting in 2024. In a statement, Sri Lanka Cricket said it will submit the bids for the ICC T20 World Cup, Men’s Cricket World Cup and the Champions Trophy. Sri Lanka Cricket has decided to bid for 03 Major ICC Men’s events to be held from 2024 to 2031. Bids will be submitted accordingly for the ICC T20 World Cup, Men’s Cricket World Cup and the Champions Trophy. “Sri Lanka Cricket will make a ‘joint bid’ in certain events in conjunction with one or more countries that are members of the ICC,” it added. At a recent meeting, the ICC approved eight global events in Colombo [Sri Lanka]June 22 (ANI): Sri Lanka Cricket announced Tuesday that they will bid for three global events, including the two World Cups in the next tournament cycle starting in 2024. The next 2024-31 cycle, including two World Cups (2027 , 2031), four Twenty20 World Cups (2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030) and two Champions Trophies (2025 and 2029). The ICC spoke of a bidding process in a recent statement stating: “The ICC board approved the process for determining the hosts for all men’s, women’s and U19 events in the next cycle. The hosts for the men’s events will to be determined in September, a selection process that will start this month.”

