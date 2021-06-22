Football, baseball, both? Hewitt-Trussville 2 sports star Riley Quick faces tough decision

No one right now seems to have the answer to the biggest question Riley Quick will face in the coming year.

Will it be football or baseball or both for Hewitt-Trussville’s standout two sports in the future?

I honestly don’t know, Huskies baseball coach Jeff Mauldin said this week.

Quick and football coach Josh Floyd echoed that response.

I’m really still not sure, Quick said Monday between soccer practice and flying to South Florida to play a summer baseball game.

Seems like a nice problem to have.

Quick, a 6-foot-5, 250-pound offensive lineman, is one of the top 10 recruits in the state for the class of 2022. His brother, Pierce, is already an offensive lineman at the University of Alabama.

He has a lot of potential, Floyd said of Quicks’ possible football future. He is so athletic to be so big and tall. He just moves really well. He clearly had a lot of great offers. The main thing for it is just deciding what to do.

Quick had a breakout junior season in baseball for Mauldins Huskies. He went 9-2 with a few saves and a 0.99 ERA. He averaged 11.5 strikeouts per seven innings. He was named the Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 7A Pitcher of the Year and the AL.com Birmingham Co-Player of the Year.

He pitched our biggest games and every time he got the ball we felt like we were going to win that day, Mauldin said. When he was on the mound, he was just a calming influence on the team and the coaches and everyone involved.

Of course, it’s not uncommon for high school athletes to play football and baseball. Some have even done it successfully at the university level. What is unusual for Quick is that he plays the offensive and sometimes defensive lines in football and pitches in baseball.

That’s a rare combination.

One of his biggest challenges going forward, I think, will be the weight issue, Floyd said. That’s the question of college coaches (about his potential to play both sports). Riley could be 280-290 pounds quite easily. They can quickly put on that at university. Can he do that and then play baseball? That makes it a unique situation. If you are an offensive lineman for the SEC, you will not be able to play at 240 of 250 pounds. They will want him closer to 300 pounds.

It’s been a busy month for Quick. In addition to football and baseball training, he has already visited Ole Miss, Auburn and Mississippi State. Those schools have talked to him about both sports. He also visited Alabama specifically for baseball. He told AL.com he would also like to visit Florida and the state of Florida someday.

They are all very nice schools, very good schools, said Quick. I’m just trying to make the decision that’s best for me.

Quick’s stellar junior baseball season has made his decision difficult. In addition to choosing to play baseball or football or both in college, he also faces the potential of being drafted into baseball next summer. Mauldin even said it’s very likely he’ll be called up.

I spoke to his father, Mauldin said. I know they feel really blessed that Riley is getting the opportunities he has. It’s also a bit of a nightmare, honestly, because football people tug at you, baseball people tug at you, some say both, some say you can’t do both. The positions he plays in every sport make it difficult.

It’s a terrible situation to please everyone. I think he’s handling it the right way. He goes on all these visits and sees what people are saying and reads their body language. I think when the summer is over, he’ll decide which schools to make official visits to, and then maybe make a decision sometime in the middle to late fall. That’s just my guess.