ODU Selected to Organize Men’s Tennis ITA Atlantic Super Regional





NORFOLK, Va. Old Dominion and the Folkes-Stevens Tennis Center have been selected to host the Division I Men’s Tennis ITA Atlantic Super Regional from October 22-25, which will consist of 32 singles and 16 double tandems. The ITA Regional Championships feature some of the best players across the country. “We are very excited to host the first-ever Atlantic Super Regional in Old Dominion,” said ODU head coach Dominic Mueller . “In the lead up to hosting the C-USA Championships in the spring, we can showcase our amazing hospitality and showcase the amazing facilities we have here at ODU. Welcoming the top 32 singles players and top 16 doubles teams in our region is special and I’m beyond excited that our guys will have the opportunity to qualify for Fall Nationals on our own tracks.” NCAA Division I student athletes compete in ITA Regional Championships across the country. Regional Doubles Champions and Regional Singles Champions and Finalists qualify for the Oracle ITA National Fall Championships, which concluded the season. According to the ITA:

“The ITA and the ITA Championships Subcommittee have spent the past few months working on a ‘Reimagining of the Fall Season’. As a result, the Subcommittee along with the Division I Operating Committee have chosen to move forward with a flexible approach to the 2021 Regional ITA Championships by letting each individual region determine what works best with a few mandatory parameters. Because the Regional ITA Championships are often the only opportunity for many affiliate programs to participate in a National or Regional ITA Championship, an of those parameters centered around providing more play opportunities for member schools. The other parameter is encouraging a reduction in travel costs in the face of budget cuts and travel difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos