Adam Miller LSU Basketball Finalist for USA Basketball U19 Team





BATON ROUGE LSU basketball guard Adam Miller has been named one of 17 finalists for the 2021 USA Basketball Men’s U19 World Cup Team announced Monday night at the team’s training camp in Fort Worth, Texas. The cut to the top 17 players came after four practice sessions over two days at TCU involving 26 players. The list of finalists includes 10 players who completed their first collegiate season in 2020-21 and seven players from the 2021 high school class. Miller, who played in Illinois in 2021 before entering the transfer portal and moving to LSU, is a 6-3 guard from Chicago, Illinois. He averaged 8.3 points and led all Big 10 freshmen in scoring with 52 three-pointers. Miller was a finalist at the June 2018 USA U17 World Cup Team Trials. Selections were made by the USA Basketball Men’s Junior National Team Committee. Athletes eligible for this team must be 19 years of age or younger (born on or after January 1, 2002.) “Each of the 26 players here put in a lot of effort and showed high-level skills for the committee to consider what made things so difficult. The 17 finalists we identified provide Coach (Jamie) Dixon and his coaching staff with excellent athleticism and versatility, and it puts us in a great position to name the best possible US team for the FIBA ​​U19 World Cup,” said Matt Painter, USA Basketball Junior National Team Committee chairman and Purdue head coach. The finalists will continue to train twice a day in Fort Worth and the final 12-man USA U19 World Cup Team will be announced ahead of the team’s departure to Latvia on June 28, which will host the 2021 FIBA ​​U19 World Cup of 3. -11 July will take place. Dixon, head coach at TCU, will lead the US U19 World Cup team with help from Stanford University head coach Jerod Haase and Yale University head coach James Jones. Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton, University of North Texas head coach Grant McCasland and Towson University head coach Pat Skerry have served as court coaches at the U19 World Cup training camp. With U19 teams from 16 countries, the 2021 FIBA ​​U19 World Cup is scheduled for July 3-11 in Riga and Daugavpils, Latvia. In addition to the US and host country Latvia, there are teams competing in the U19 World Cup this summer, including Argentina, Australia, Canada, China, France, Japan, Lithuania, Mali, Puerto Rico, Senegal, Serbia, South Korea, Spain and Turkey . . The US was drawn in Group D along with Australia, Mali and Turkey for the qualifying round of the FIBA ​​U19 World Cup from July 3-6. The US opens the game against Turkey on July 3, followed by Mali on July 4 and concludes the preliminary phase against Australia on July 6. As the reigning FIBA ​​U19 World Cup gold medalist, U.S. men’s teams have won seven gold medals, three silver medals and one bronze medal, while playing an overall record of 99-14 in U19 World Cup since the event launched in 1979. Even more impressive, the US has won four of the past six U19 golds since 2009.







