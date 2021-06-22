High School Soccer Rankings: California Power Mater Dei Tops Preseason MaxPreps Top 25





After an impressive, albeit shortened, spring season with a freshman below the middle,Mater Dei (Santa Ana, California) was voted the #1 team in the Preseason MaxPreps Top 25 High School Football Rankings prior to the 2021 season. The Monarchs have won 24 of their last 25 games dating back to 2018, finishing #1 or #2 in each of the past three seasons , with the exception of the pandemic-delayed 2020 campaign. Oklahoma-bound running back Raleek Brown and USC cornerback promise senior star power to Domani Jackson, but Mater Dei’s success will likely depend on second quarterback Elijah Brown’s development. As a freshman, he completed nearly 70 percent of his attempts for 973 yards and 15 touchdowns against one interception in five games. Under legendary coach Bruce Rollinson, Mater Dei was crowned MaxPreps National Champion in 2017 and also recognized as the last No. 1 by other media in 1994 and 1996. While Mater Dei’s coaching situation is a paragon of stability, last year’s MaxPreps National Champion still has no head coach. Bobby Acosta announced his departure in April andIMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida) has not announced a replacement. Regardless of who fills those shoes, a roster full of Top 100 talent will once again make the Ascenders hard to beat. Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah) is slated for the first Preseason MaxPreps Top 25 team to take the field this season, putting its 40-game winning streak on the line against Farmington on August 13. Hawaii will be the first state to start on August 6, followed the following week by Alaska and Utah. Preseason MaxPreps Top 25 1. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, California)

Head Coach: Bruce Rollinson

Record 2020-21: 5-0 | Final standings: NR (spring season) 2. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida)

Head Coach: TBA

Record 2020-21: 8-0 | Final score: 1 3. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, California)

Head Coach: Jason Negro

Record 2020-21: 5-1 | Final standings: NR (spring season) 4. West Lake (Austin, Texas)

Head Coach: Todd Dodge

2020-21 record: 14-0 | Final score: 3 5. Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.)

Head Coach: Mark Freeman

2020-21 record: 14-0 | Final score: 6 6. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Florida)

Head Coach: Roger Harriott

Record 2020-21: 8-1 | Final score: 14 7. Southlake Carroll (Southlake, Texas)

Head Coach: Riley Dodge

record 2020-21: 12-2 | Final score: 15 8. Grayson (Loganville, Georgia)

Head Coach: Adam Carter

2020-21 record: 14-0 | Final score: 2 9. American Heritage (Plantation, Florida)

Head Coach: Patrick Surtain

record 2020-21: 11-2 | Final score: 21 10. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.)

Co-Head Coaches: Biff Poggi and Henry Russell

Record 2020-21: Season cancelled 11. Collins Hill (Suwanee, Georgia)

Head Coach: Lenny Gregory

record 2020-21: 12-3 | Final score: NR 12. Catholic Mountains (Oradell, NJ)

Head coach: Vito Campanile

Record 2020-21: 5-1 | Final score: NR 13. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas)

Head Coach: Brent Browner

Record 2020-21: 2-0 | Final standings: NR (spring season) 14. North Coast (Houston)

Head Coach: Jon Kay

Record 2020-21: 14-1 | Final score: 7 15. Duncanville (Texas)

Head Coach: Reginald Samples

record 2020-21: 10-2 | Final score: 16 16. Miami Central (Miami)

Head Coach: Roland Smith

Record 2020-21: 8-1 | Final score: 18 17. De La Salle (Concord, California)

Head Coach: Justin Alumbaugh

Record 2020-21: 6-0 | Final standings: NR (spring season) 18. Center Grove (Greenwood, Ind.)

Head Coach: Eric Moore

2020-21 record: 14-0 | Final score: 12 19. Chandler (Ariz.)

Head Coach: Rick Garretson

Record 2020-21: 10-0 | Final score: 5 20. Katy (Texas)

Head Coach: Gary Joseph

record 2020-21: 13-1 | Final score: 17 21. Servite (Anaheim, California)

Head Coach: Troy Thomas

Record 2020-21: 4-2 | Final standings: NR (spring season) 22. St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia)

Head Coach: Tim Roken

Record 2020-21: 6-0 | Final score: 4 23. St. Xavier (Cincinnati)

Head Coach: Steve Specht

record 2020-21: 10-2 | Final score: 20 24. Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah)

Head Coach: Eric Kjar

2020-21 record: 14-0 | Final score: 9 25. Denton Ryan (Ryan, Texas)

Head Coach: Dave Henigan

Record 2020-21: 15-0 | Final score: 8







