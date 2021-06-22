Sports
Virginias Sderlund Headlines All-ACC Academic Men’s Tennis Team
GREENSBORO, NC (theACC.com) Virginias Carl Söderlund has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference Mens Tennis Scholar-Athlete of the Year and highlights the sports All-ACC Academic Team announced Tuesday.
A native of Stockholm, Sweden, Söderlund majors in trade. The senior was the 2021 ACC Player of the Year and an ITA All-American. Söderlund was also a member of the All-ACC First Team, a two-time ACC Doubles Team of the Week honoree (with teammate William Woodall) and the ACC Player of the Week on March 10
ACC champion Virginia led the league with six players on the academic team, followed by Virginia Tech with five. Clemson, Miami, NC State and Notre Dame each had three selections on the team.
Three members of the team were named All-Americans and 16 earned All-ACC honors.
The ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year awards were created in September 2007 to be presented annually to the best junior or senior student athlete in their respective sports.
Minimum academic requirements for selection for the All-ACC academic team are a 3.0 credit average for the previous semester and a cumulative average of 3.0 during their academic career for undergraduate students. Athletic performance during the most recent season is also considered when selecting the All-ACC Academic Team.
The ACC Honor Roll, which recognizes all congressional student athletes with a 3.0 grade average for the current academic year, will be published in July.
2021 ACC Tennis Scholar Men’s Athlete of the Year: Carl Söderlund, Virginia, Gr., Commerce
2021 All-ACC Men’s Academic Tennis Team
Maxim Motlagh, Boston College, So., Finance
Teodor Giusca, Clemson, Jr., Management
Jacob Jahn, Clemson, Jr., Biological Sciences
Yizhou Liu**, Clemson, Sr., Psychology
Sean Sculley**, Duke, Sr., Psychology
Andrew Zhang, Duke, So., Psychology
Andres Martin, Georgia Tech, So., Industrial Engineering
Sergio Hernandez, Louisville, Jr., Sports Administration
Fabien Salle**, Louisville, Sr., Finance
Franco Aubone**, Miami, Jr., Accounting
Bojan Jankulovski, Miami, Sr., Sports Administration
Benjamin Hannestad, Miami, sr., sociology
Brian Cernoch**, North Carolina, Jr., Exercise and Sports Science
Rinky Hijikata, North Carolina, So., Business Administration
Yannai Barkai, NC State, Jr., Economics
Robin Catry, NC State, So., Science, Technology and Society
Rafa Izquierdo, NC State, Jr., Business Administration
Richard Ciamarra ***, Notre Dame, Sr., Finance
Tristan McCormick, Notre Dame, Sr., Finance
Axel Nefve, Notre Dame, Jr., Finance
Ryan Goetz**, Virginia, Jr., History
Iñaki Montes, Virginia, Fr., Black and White
Chris Rodesch, Virginia, Fr., Zwartwit
Carl Söderlund ****, Virginia, Gr., Commerce
Jeffrey von der Schulenburg, Virginia, Fr., Black and White
William Woodall, Virginia, Jr., American Studies
Ryan Fishback, Virginia Tech, Fr., Biochemie
Mitch Harper**, Virginia Tech, Gr., Business Administration
Hugo Maia, Virginia Tech, Fr., Business, Undecided
Alex Ribeiro**, Virginia Tech, Gr., Business Administration
Matt Ross, Virginia Tech, So., Business, Undecided
Eduardo Nava, Wake Forest, Gr., Communicatie
*indicates the number of career All-ACC academic awards
