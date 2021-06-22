Virginias Sderlund Headlines All-ACC Academic Men’s Tennis Team





GREENSBORO, NC (theACC.com) Virginias Carl Söderlund has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference Mens Tennis Scholar-Athlete of the Year and highlights the sports All-ACC Academic Team announced Tuesday. A native of Stockholm, Sweden, Söderlund majors in trade. The senior was the 2021 ACC Player of the Year and an ITA All-American. Söderlund was also a member of the All-ACC First Team, a two-time ACC Doubles Team of the Week honoree (with teammate William Woodall) and the ACC Player of the Week on March 10 ACC champion Virginia led the league with six players on the academic team, followed by Virginia Tech with five. Clemson, Miami, NC State and Notre Dame each had three selections on the team. Three members of the team were named All-Americans and 16 earned All-ACC honors. The ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year awards were created in September 2007 to be presented annually to the best junior or senior student athlete in their respective sports. Minimum academic requirements for selection for the All-ACC academic team are a 3.0 credit average for the previous semester and a cumulative average of 3.0 during their academic career for undergraduate students. Athletic performance during the most recent season is also considered when selecting the All-ACC Academic Team. The ACC Honor Roll, which recognizes all congressional student athletes with a 3.0 grade average for the current academic year, will be published in July. 2021 ACC Tennis Scholar Men’s Athlete of the Year: Carl Söderlund, Virginia, Gr., Commerce 2021 All-ACC Men’s Academic Tennis Team Maxim Motlagh, Boston College, So., Finance

Teodor Giusca, Clemson, Jr., Management

Jacob Jahn, Clemson, Jr., Biological Sciences

Yizhou Liu**, Clemson, Sr., Psychology

Sean Sculley**, Duke, Sr., Psychology

Andrew Zhang, Duke, So., Psychology

Andres Martin, Georgia Tech, So., Industrial Engineering

Sergio Hernandez, Louisville, Jr., Sports Administration

Fabien Salle**, Louisville, Sr., Finance

Franco Aubone**, Miami, Jr., Accounting

Bojan Jankulovski, Miami, Sr., Sports Administration

Benjamin Hannestad, Miami, sr., sociology

Brian Cernoch**, North Carolina, Jr., Exercise and Sports Science

Rinky Hijikata, North Carolina, So., Business Administration

Yannai Barkai, NC State, Jr., Economics

Robin Catry, NC State, So., Science, Technology and Society

Rafa Izquierdo, NC State, Jr., Business Administration

Richard Ciamarra ***, Notre Dame, Sr., Finance

Tristan McCormick, Notre Dame, Sr., Finance

Axel Nefve, Notre Dame, Jr., Finance

Ryan Goetz**, Virginia, Jr., History

Iñaki Montes, Virginia, Fr., Black and White

Chris Rodesch, Virginia, Fr., Zwartwit

Carl Söderlund ****, Virginia, Gr., Commerce

Jeffrey von der Schulenburg, Virginia, Fr., Black and White

William Woodall, Virginia, Jr., American Studies

Ryan Fishback, Virginia Tech, Fr., Biochemie

Mitch Harper**, Virginia Tech, Gr., Business Administration

Hugo Maia, Virginia Tech, Fr., Business, Undecided

Alex Ribeiro**, Virginia Tech, Gr., Business Administration

Matt Ross, Virginia Tech, So., Business, Undecided

Eduardo Nava, Wake Forest, Gr., Communicatie *indicates the number of career All-ACC academic awards







