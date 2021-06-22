UMD Hockey Notebook: Brykaliuk Leaves Bulldogs, Brown Joins Kraken





Brykaliuk, a former captain who led the Bulldogs to an NCAA tournament berth in 2016-17, helped coach the Bulldogs to the Frozen Four in 2020-21. UMD went 45-35-10 in three seasons with Brykaliuk on the bench. As I make the difficult decision to move from UMD, I will be eternally grateful for the opportunities our college and women’s hockey programs have provided me as a student athlete and coach. Brykaliuk said in a statement: . The growth and development I have gained as an athlete, coach and person since I set foot on the UMD campus years ago is immeasurable and will help me succeed as I move on to my next chapter. FROM THE ARCHIVE: Bryakliuk captained UMD during her junior and senior seasons in 2015-16 and 2016-17, when she also scored 40 plus points. She finished with 62 goals and 83 assists in 146 games to round out her college career as the 12th leading scorer of all time. Born in Brandon, Manitoba, 26-year-old Brykaliuk played professional hockey for one season in 2017-18 in the now-defunct Canadian Womens Hockey League, although she was in China with the Vanke Rays. From leading the team on the ice during her prolific career as a Bulldog to coaching the current team to a Frozen Four, she has cemented her place in the history books as one of the best ever to represent UMD as a player and coach, said UMD head coach Maura Crowell in a statement. We have a special bond that will go way beyond her days at Amsoil. JT Brown Joins Seattle Kraken JT Brown of Minnesota Duluth celebrates victory over Michigan in the 2011 NCAA Championship game on April 9, 2011, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. (Clint Austin/File/[email protected]) Former Bulldogs star JT Brown hangs up his skates to join the Seattle Kraken as a television analyst. Brown spent two seasons with UMD, helping the Bulldogs win their first national championship in 2011 before signing as a free agent with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2012. Minnesota Wild in 2018-19. My road to the NHL was not an easy one, Brown tweeted Monday . It took blood, sweat, some tears and a lot of help. I owe a lot to my wife, Lexi; she made significant sacrifices to put my career first. I want to thank my parents for being the first to believe in me. All coaches, trainers and front office employees, you make it happen. Brown spent the 2020-21 season with IF Bjokloven in Sweden. He was part of the Lightning organization for more than five seasons before being fired by the Anaheim Ducks in January 2018. The Minnesota Wild signed him to a two-year deal in July 2018, but he only spent one season with the Wild. in the NHL. Brown was sent to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League for the 2019-20 season. It was always my dream to make it to the NHL and once I got there I knew I wanted to make it easier for kids like me, Brown tweeted Monday . I am so excited about my new role as a TV color analyst with the Seattle Kraken and to continue doing the work that needs to be done to make hockey more inclusive. I would like to formally announce my retirement from professional hockey. Ok, now I want to formally announce that I am retiring and joining the @SeattleKraken as a TV color analyst. Let’s go Kraken! pic.twitter.com/VcHCYY2eGm — JT Brown (@JTBrown23) June 21, 2021







