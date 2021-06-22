Sports
Three table tennis players from the Rochester area make up the US national team
The Rochester Table Tennis Club, coached by Wei Qui, has landed three players on the U.S. national team.
Mandy Yu, Abigail Yu and Isabella Luo all made it through after competing in the US National Team Trials last Thursday-Monday in Pleasantville, NY
Sisters Mandy Yu and Abigail Yu are placed in the girls’ 13-under and 11-under teams respectively. Luo also made the squad. Seven players were selected for each age category.
Mandy (11 years old) and Abigail (8) live in Byron. Mandy attends Kellogg Middle School and Abigail attends Byron Elementary School. 9-year-old Luo lives in Rochester and is a student at Bamber Valley Elementary School.
Being placed on the US national team allows all three to compete in international events, representing the US
That all three were successful came as a surprise to Qi, who is a coach of the US National Development Team.
I wasn’t surprised that Mandy made it (she ranks #1 in the country in her age bracket), but I’m surprised the other two did, Yi said. They are so young. They had to play kids who were older than them, and it was their first time playing in a national team game.
Yi is unsure when one of the three will compete in their first tournament as a member of the US national team. The COVID 19 pandemic is hampering international tournaments.
