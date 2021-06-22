UEFA Euro 2020 Live Score, Croatia vs Scotland: Modric scores to put Croats in charge; Croatia 2-1 Scotland





23 JUNE 2021 01:52 IS 62′ GOOOOOOOALLLL! MODRIC WITH ONE OF THE TOURNAMENT’S BEST GOALS UNTIL NOW. They say the best deliver when you need it most. Wow. From a Croatian corner, the ball is rolled to Modric outside the penalty area. Luka Modric puts Croats in the lead with a real world class moment. What a finish from the outside of his right shoe, the box wide and curling into the net. 23 JUNE 2021 01:48 IS 59′ MCGINNNN AND MISSES! OH, BOY! HOW IS HE MISSING? They move to the left and Armstrong puts in a nice delivery from early to far. Incoming McGinn seems to go with the outside of his left boot rather than relying on his favorite right foot. How expensive will this turn out to be? 23 JUNE 2021 01:45 IS 56′ WHAT A SAVE! Perisic gets a continuous lob from none other than Modric at the end of a peach, he takes the shot but is denied by Marshall, who had stormed off his line. 23 JUNE 2021 1:43 IS 53′ O’Donnell concedes a corner after McTominay brilliantly steals the ball from Kovacic. Nothing comes from the next corner. 23 JUNE 2021 01:39 IS 50′ CLOSE BUT HURT! Gvardiol finds himself one-on-one with Scotland goalkeeper D. Marshall, who comes off his line to save after being let go by Brozovic. The bad first touch makes Gvardiol second best and in a desperate attempt to make contact, he collides with Marshall. Both okay now. 23 JUNE 2021 01:37 IS 49′ Excellent pressure from McGinn, forcing a foul to reclaim the ball. But most of it so far is in the middle third. 23 JUNE 2021 01:34 IS 45+1 ‘Croatia got the ball rolling again. 45 minutes of raw emotion. No HT changes at either end. Who will it be? 23 JUNE 2021 01:18 IS BEEP! Phew, the referee’s whistle ends a pulsating first half with a score of 1-1 for both teams. 23 JUNE 2021 01:17 IS JUNE 23, 2021 1:16 IS Hampden has erupted. Roberston’s cross is mishandled by Adams, but the ball goes halfway to McGregor, on the edge of the penalty area. He takes a great first touch before firing the ball into the back of the net. WOW 23 JUNE 2021 01:13 IS 42′ GOOOOOOOLLLLLL!!! MCGREGOR KIND FOR THE FIRST TIME IN INTERNATIONAL FOOTBALL AND WHAT A TIME TO SCORE! First goal in this tournament and first in over 23 years. Wow. 23 JUNE 2021 01:12 IS 40 ‘Perisic intervenes from the right, on his right foot and goes in front of the post. But the ball sails well over the goal. 23 JUNE 2021 01:05 IS 35′ AND MCKENNA GETS A YELLOW! Trying to catch up with the speed of the game. He is penalized for hindering Brozovic. JUNE 23, 2021 01:03 AM Croatia vs Scotland Euro 2020 33′ Injury SUB: Grant Hanley, who has a calf injury, is replaced by Scott Mckenna 23 JUNE 2021 12:59 IS 27′ YELLOW FOR LOVREN as he takes Adams down with a wild swing, literally. 23 JUNE 2021 12:57 IS 25′ OH WHAT A PASSAGE OF GAME! It had everything. WOW! Scotland reacts and almost equalizes. Armstrong lobs the ball from the right to the far post and McGinn heads the ball over the goal. Neither Dykes nor Adams can get there. Then Robertson wins it back when Modric, of all people, loses possession. McGinn fails to beat Livakovic from 12 yards through a bunch of bodies. 23 JUNE 2021 12:49 17′ GOOOALLLL! Croatia is the first to draw blood. Vlasic takes the ball home and gives the Croats a 1-0 lead over Scotland. At goal it was a nice diagonal ball from the back and Perisic heads the ball back to Vlasic, who chests the ball from six meters away and toss it into the slot. 23 JUNE 2021 12:49 ENGLAND SCORE: In the other game Sterling scores to give England a 1-0 lead 23 JUNE 2021 12:45 IS 14′ SAVE! Adams out to O’Donnell on the right wing, in space, but his first cross is directly into the hands of Livakovic. JUNE 23, 2021 12:44 11′ WIDE!! Dykes passes the ball to Adams from the goal kick and the latter shoots from 25 yards to the right. The ball drags wide. He wants a corner, but the referee says not to do anything. JUNE 23, 2021 12:38 7′ OH WHAT A CHANCE! McGinn puts in a beautiful ball from the left and from his weaker foot. The ball floats over Vida and meets Adams, who fails to score from 4 yards outs. The Croatian keeper gets a tap and it’s a corner for Scotland, but nothing comes of it. 23 JUNE 2021 12:35 IS 5 ‘Unbelievable that there are only 12,000 fans in the stadium. They are so loud that the commentators are barely audible. JUNE 23, 2021 12:32 IS 1 ‘Two back-to-back corners for Scotland. Robertson swings the ball in from the right. The first ball is headed from behind by Perisic, the second is knocked away by the Croatian defender Livakovic. 23 JUNE 2021 12:31 IS KICK OFF! The clash in group D between Scotland and Croatia starts. Remember, with a win, Scotland will advance to the knockout stages of a major tournament for the first time. 23 JUNE 2021 12:25 The players and umpires walk out. Follow national athems JUNE 23, 2021 12:19 DOES SCOTLAND HAVE A CHANCE? A win over Croatia will be enough for Scotland to continue as second in the group or one of the top four third-placed finishers. If Scotland won and England and the Czechs tied, Scotland would finish third. They can then play against the Netherlands, the winner of Group E (Sweden, Slovakia or Spain) in Glasgow on Tuesday 29 June or the winner of Group B (Belgium). If they finish second, they will face the runner-up from Group E – Spain, Sweden, Poland or Slovakia. JUNE 23, 2021 12:18 We’re only minutes away from kick-off. Now let’s remind you of the group situation 23 JUNE 2021 12:02 IS Croatia have never beaten Scotland in their five previous encounters (D3 L2). In fact, France (8 matches) and Portugal (7) are the only teams to have met the Croats more often without ever achieving a win. JUNE 22, 2021 23:52 IS Current position in table: Croatia– 3rd with 1 point from 2 games Scotland- 4th with 1 point from 2 matches. Both teams will not finish in the top 2 and will fight for third place JUNE 22, 2021 23:50 IS Many changes for Croatia Vlasic, Juranovic, Brozovic and Petkovic replace Vrsaljko, Kramaric and Rebic. JUNE 22, 2021 23:47 IS Livakovic, Juranovic, Lovren, Vida, Gvardiol, Kovacic, Brozovic, Perisic, Modric, Vlasic, Petkovic Subscribers: Kalinic, Sluga, Vrsaljko, Barisic, Caleta-Car, Breaklo, Kramaric, Budimir, Pasalic, Rebic, Badelj, Ivanusec JUNE 22, 2021 23:47 IS Marshall, McTominay, Hanley, Tierney, O’Donnell, Armstrong, McTominay, McGregor, McGinn, Robertson, Adams, Dijken Subscribers: Gordon, McLaughlin, Christie, Fleck, Gallagher, Cooper, Turnbull, Nisbet, Fraser, Patterson, Forrest, McKenna JUNE 22, 2021 19:34 IS Euro 2020, Croatia vs Scotland – LIVE! Hello and welcome to our live blog about Euro 2020, the Croatia vs Scotland match. The match is expected to be a thriller with both teams getting a chance to qualify and reach the 16th round with a win. Who comes out the best?

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos