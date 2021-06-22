Dylan Cozens is going to pursue a football career





Former Phillies/Rays farmhand and current Brewers minor leaguer Dylan Cozens announced on Twitter today that he plans to move away from baseball to pursue a career in professional football. Cozens thanked the three organizations he played in for all the opportunities presented to him since being selected by Philadelphia in the second round of the 2012 draft, but says he will now choose to pursue a different dream: play in the National Football League. Cozens, 27, was a high school defensive and two-sport star. His father, Randy, was drafted by the Denver Broncos in 1976. Currently listed at a whopping 6’6′ and 245 pounds, it should come as no surprise that a player of Cozens’ size and athleticism was awarded a scholarship to play football at the University of Arizona before choosing to join in 2012. to sign the Phillies. Several years after that second-round selection, Cozens was one of the highest-capped prospects in the Phillies, but one with a fair amount of risk. He garnered praise for his immense strength, which he showed with a 40-home run in 134 games with Double-A ball in 2016, but Cozens also came to pro ball with somewhat limited baseball experience and a notable penchant for swinging and missing. Cozens scored 31.7 percent of his at bats in Double-A that year and saw that percentage increase to 35.7 percent over the next two seasons in Triple-A. Cozens received a few short calls to the Majors in 2018-19, but scored only 45 at bats. His 2019 campaign was finally cut short when he had to have surgery to remove bone spurs and repair cartilage in his left foot. The Phillies released Cozens after that surgery — injured players can’t be named outright and the team needed a roster spot — and he chose to sign a two-year minor league deal with the Rays in August 2019 rather than return. the Phils. The idea was that he would complete his rehab with the Rays in ’19 and play in their system in 2020, although the minor league season clearly fell through last year. Cozens signed a minor league deal with the Brewers in December and played in 31 games this year, hitting .177/.343/.329 with two homeruns, four doubles, a triple and four stolen bases in 100 at bats. The steals may surprise some, but despite his size, Cozens has stolen 110 bags in 145 attempts as a minor leaguer – a testament to his athleticism. Cozens will have a long way to go if he eventually realizes his dream of reaching the top level in a second major sports league, but he’s young enough that it’s certainly not unlikely. Despite playing in parts of nine minor league seasons, Cozens only celebrated his 27th birthday on May 31. Good luck to him in the next phase of his career.







