MVRHS girls tennis secures place in semi-final

In the quarterfinals of the MIAA Division 2 South Sectional, the No. 4 seed Marthas Vineyard Regional High School girls tennis team came out on top against No. 5 Medfield Senior High School on a Tuesday afternoon in the Ned Fennessy Courts in the high school. MVRHS won four out of five games against Medfield. However, it remained competitive.

It was a very close match. In a match of 4 and 5 places, teams will be quite close together, said MVRHS head coach Bill Rigali. The matches were very well fought.

In the first basehits, Ashley Zilora gave Medfield its lone win over Hunter Tomkins. MVRHSs Cali Giglio brought down Julia Wilson in second singles. Karrine Nivala of MVRHS won her match against Mary Paladino in an overwhelming way.

In the first doubles, MVRHS’s Tessa Hammond and Andrea Morse defeated Callie Foley and Grace Keene. Medfield contested a match point because the ball hit one of his players, but because MVRHS called the ball after it was already out. Medfield’s challenge was canceled. Paige Anderson and Evelyn Brewer brought MVRHS a win against Cece Cam and Amma Scheck in the second doubles.

MVRHS will take on the number 1 Foxborough this Thursday in an away game for the semi-finals.

We look forward to the challenge. We like playing good teams and good competition, Rigali said. That’s what tennis on the Vineyard is all about. It is a community that has worked hard to give children the opportunity to get out there and compete well.