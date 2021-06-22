Men’s Ice Hockey Announces Home Schedule for 100th Season





BOSTON– The Boston University ice hockey team has announced its home schedule for its upcoming 100th season and will return to play at the Agganis Arena after having played games at the Walter Brown Arena last year. The BU will host 16 regular season matches at Agganis Arena in 2021-2022, including four non-conference matches and seven match-ups against teams that have qualified for the NCAA tournament since 2019. Throughout the season, the program will honor its storied history with special nights and performances from some of the all-time greats. For the first time in 11 years, the Terriers will play two home games against arch-rival Boston College as the Eagles make the trip to Comm. ave. on December 10 and February 26. For non-conference promotions, both Sacred Heart (October 15-16) and the State of Arizona (January 7-8) will attend a few games. The Terriers are also scheduled to host a few exhibition games, one on the weekend of October 2-3 against an opponent to be named later and another on December 12 against the US Under-18 Team. BU welcomes UConn for its home opener on Saturday, October 9. That game will begin a three-game homestand for the Terriers. The BU closes October with home games against Merrimack (October 23) and UMass Lowell (October 29). The Terriers welcome reigning National Champion UMass to Agganis on Nov. 12, while Northeastern makes the tour of the city a week later on Nov. 19. New Hampshire will visit Boston on December 3 for the Battle of Comm. ave. takes center stage on December 10 as the Terriers close out the first half against the Eagles. BU will open the 2022 home slate with Arizona state weekend. The Terriers then host a two-game series with Vermont on January 21 and 22 before welcoming Providence to Agganis on January 30. After a date with Maine on Feb. 4, BU and BC will meet again in Agganis in the Terriers’ home final. The full schedule for 2021-22 will be announced in the coming weeks. Fans can buy season tickets here. Discounted tickets for faculties, staff and young alumni can be purchased through theticketoffice (617-353-GoBU, option 4) [email protected]

