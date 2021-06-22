Hursey among surprising winners at European Table Tennis Championships





15-year-old Anna Hursey from Wales was one of the surprise winners on the opening day of the men’s and women’s singles action at the European Table Tennis Championships in Warsaw, Poland. Players tried to outdo their respective groups to secure a place in the main singles draws. Hursey, who was in good shape after recently winning two World Table Tennis youth events, upset 35this seed Maria Yovkova, as the Bulgarian lost to a player 41 places lower than her 11-3, 11-8, 11-6. It was a bad day for the top-ranked player in group three, as after her loss to Hursey, Yovkova lost to Prithika Pavade, with the Frenchwoman winning 11-5, 7-11, 11-9, 11-8. Sabina Surjan of Serbia, the 38this seed, suffered a surprise opening defeat to Austria’s Lia Yuan, when the 80this seed triumphed 7-11, 11-8, 11-5, 11-5, though Surjan bounced back in her next match, beating Slovakia’s Ema Labosova 11-5, 8-11, 11-7, 11-9. Turkey’s leader Ozge Yilmaz, the leader in Group Nine, was also at the end of a defeat at the hands of Polish player Katarzyna Wegrzyn 6-11, 11-3, 11-5, 11-7, before Yilmaz lost to Hana Haripovic of Croatia 12-10, 11-3, 3-11, 11-5. The winners of the women’s group will be announced tomorrow once the remaining matches in each group have been played. In men’s singles, one of the biggest turmoil of the day was caused by Ukraine’s Viktor Yefimov, who defeated Finland’s number 33 Benedek Olah in five matches 11-6, 11-6, 6-11, 4 -11, 11-9. Yefimov followed up his shocking win over Olah with another win against Yonatan Shusterman of Israel 11-9, 11-6, 11-9. Meanwhile, Dimitrije Levajac of Serbia defeated a player nearly 300 places above him, while the world number 387 shocked 96this England’s seed Lee Walker, won 11-5, 11-9, 5-11, 7-11, 11-3 in five games. Samuel Kulcyzcki of Poland qualified after winning Group Four, beating Walker in four games and Levajac in three. Group winners on the men’s side of the draw were decided today with all matches played. Yefimov, Joao Geraldo from Portugal, Lubomir Jancarik and Tomas Polansky from the Czech Republic, Kulcyzcki, Niagol Stoyanov, Mihai Bobocica and Marco Rech Daldosso from Italy, Truls Moregard from Sweden, Vladislav Ursu from Moldova, Lev Katsman and Vladimir Sidorenko from Russia, Yevhen Pryshchepa from Ukraine, Adam Szudi and Nandor Ecseki from Hungary, Robin Devos and Martin Allegro from Belgium, Hunor Szocs and Rares Sipos from Romania, Abdullah Yigenler from Turkey, Andreas Levenko from Austria, Alexandre Cassin from France, Aleksandr Khanin from Belarus and Zsolt Peto of Serbia progressed to the main draw by leading their groups.







