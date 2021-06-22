Croatia heads to Euro 2020 with Modric leading the way





GLASGOW, Scotland — Croatia captain Luka Modric lurked around the edge of the area, waiting for the ball to come to him before stroking it into the top corner with the outside of his boot. At the age of 35, this may well be Modric’s last European Championship and he doesn’t want to go home yet. Modric’s goal in the 62nd minute helped Croatia beat Scotland 3-1 on Tuesday and secure the team a spot in the round of 16 of Euro 2020. Modric had a quiet first two group matches, with the midfielder being forced into deeper positions and Croatia criticized for lacking a spark in attack. But the playmaker showed his class and why he won the Ballon d’Or in 2018 – the same year he helped his team reach the World Cup final. He fell to his knees by the whistle for about a minute before standing up and clenching his fists in celebration. Croatia’s other two goals came from a low shot by winger Nikola Vlasic from close range in the 17th minute and a header from Ivan Perisic in the 77th. Vlasic took two hits in front of his goal and fired a low shot past Scottish goalkeeper David Marshall. It was Croatia’s first real attack of the match after Scotland dominated the opening stages. It was poor defensively from fullback Stephen O’Donnell, who let Perisic jump over him unquestionedly. Scotland occasionally leaned back after the goal, inviting Croatia to advance in dangerous positions. Callum McGregor equalized for Scotland just before half-time by drilling the ball into the left corner from just outside the penalty area. Scotland’s first goal of the tournament set an exciting atmosphere in Hampden Park, with the Tartan army jumping and hugging in the stands. Scotland had pushed the flanks down the penalty area with two crosses and Croatia only half cleared the ball before it fell to McGregor. But it wasn’t enough for Scotland, who leave the tournament in last place in the group with just one point.







