Sports
Battle for third place for Gawilan in the Berlin World Swimming Competition
Ernie Gawilan showed his willingness to grab a medal at the upcoming Paralympic Games in Tokyo.
The three-time gold winner of the Asian Para Games took his act to the Internationale Deutsche Meisterschaften Berlin 2021 World Para Swimming Series in Germany, claiming a bronze medal in the men’s 400m freestyle against the best para swimmers in the world.
I had a hard time training before coming here and I’m glad I managed to win a medal despite the challenges, said Gawilan in Filipino.
The Davao City swimmer with underdeveloped limbs completed the 400m freestyle final in five minutes and 3.74 seconds over gold medalist Marco Ozaeta Velasco of Spain (5:00.41) and silver winner Arian Notretu of Romania (5:02.10) to finish.
Gawilan, 30, saw action in the S7 classification in Berlin, a category the International Paralympic Committee defines as paraswimmers with one leg and one arm amputation on either side, or paralysis of one arm and one leg on the same side.
The 2016 Rio de Janeiro Paralympics has competed in the S7 and S8 classifications since 2014.
S8 swimmers are stronger than S7 athletes because they are less disabled, said Gawilan, who also won seven gold medals at the Asean Para Games.
The International Paralympic Committee identified 10 different sports classes for athletes with physical disabilities. The lower the number, the more severe the activity restriction.
Gawilan is expected to compete in the Tokyo Paralympic Games from August 24 to September 5, 2016, 2016 Paralympic Games bronze medalist Josephine Medina of table tennis, taekwondo’s Allain Ganapin and wheelchair racer Jerrold Mangliwan.
The chairman of the Philippine Paralympic Committee, Michael Barredo, said they expect about 10 Philippine para-athletes in the upcoming Paralympic Games. INQ
Read next
Subscribe to INFORM MORE to access The Philippine Daily Inquirer and other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.
For feedback, complaints or questions, Contact us.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]