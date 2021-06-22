Battle for third place for Gawilan in the Berlin World Swimming Competition

Ernie Gawilan showed his willingness to grab a medal at the upcoming Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

The three-time gold winner of the Asian Para Games took his act to the Internationale Deutsche Meisterschaften Berlin 2021 World Para Swimming Series in Germany, claiming a bronze medal in the men’s 400m freestyle against the best para swimmers in the world.

I had a hard time training before coming here and I’m glad I managed to win a medal despite the challenges, said Gawilan in Filipino.

The Davao City swimmer with underdeveloped limbs completed the 400m freestyle final in five minutes and 3.74 seconds over gold medalist Marco Ozaeta Velasco of Spain (5:00.41) and silver winner Arian Notretu of Romania (5:02.10) to finish.

Gawilan, 30, saw action in the S7 classification in Berlin, a category the International Paralympic Committee defines as paraswimmers with one leg and one arm amputation on either side, or paralysis of one arm and one leg on the same side.

The 2016 Rio de Janeiro Paralympics has competed in the S7 and S8 classifications since 2014.

S8 swimmers are stronger than S7 athletes because they are less disabled, said Gawilan, who also won seven gold medals at the Asean Para Games.

The International Paralympic Committee identified 10 different sports classes for athletes with physical disabilities. The lower the number, the more severe the activity restriction.

Gawilan is expected to compete in the Tokyo Paralympic Games from August 24 to September 5, 2016, 2016 Paralympic Games bronze medalist Josephine Medina of table tennis, taekwondo’s Allain Ganapin and wheelchair racer Jerrold Mangliwan.

The chairman of the Philippine Paralympic Committee, Michael Barredo, said they expect about 10 Philippine para-athletes in the upcoming Paralympic Games. INQ

