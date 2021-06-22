Modric magic sees Croatia extend Scotland’s major tournament woes as Tartan army’s Euro 2020 hopes end

GLASGOW, Scotland — They came to Hampden Park hoping for a night to remember, but in the end Scotland’s success-starved supporters had to make do with a goal they’ll never forget. Croatia’s 3-1 win in Glasgow secured the qualification of the 2018 World Cup finalists for the round of 16, but it was Luka Modric’s stunning strike in the second half that put an end to Scotland’s dreams of an end to their eternal tournament misery.

In 10 previous appearances in a major final, the World Cup or the European Championship, Scotland did not get past the group stage. Indeed, their dubious distinction of eight failures to reach the World Cup knockout stage remains a record – and they haven’t appeared at a World Cup since 1998.

But this time it should have been different. Steve Clarke’s team, which had ended Scotland’s 23-year wait to appear at a major tournament, faced Croatia, knowing that a win at home would finally end their long wait. Friday’s 0-0 draw against England at Wembley had enabled the Scots to approach this match with glory so close that they could touch each other.

And when the Scottish fans — known as the Tartan Army — got off the trains to Hampden at Mount Florida Station, there was a palpable sense that they really felt that this was their time.

– Euro 2020 on ESPN: Stream LIVE games and replays (US only)

– European Soccer Pick ‘Em: Battle to Win $10,000

– Euro 2020 bracket and match schedule

But then Modric, the 35-year-old maestro of Croatia, came to kill the party atmosphere. His 62nd-minute goal, a majestic shot from 20 yards with the outside of his right foot, made it 2-1 for Croatia, leaving Scotland with the near-impossible task of scoring twice in less than half an hour to end the game. to win. He also became Croatia’s oldest goalscorer at the European Championship, 13 years after becoming their youngest, with a goal against Austria at the 2008 European Championship.

“That’s what you run into at this level,” Scottish Callum McGregor said of Modric’s goal. “It was a tough lesson.”

McGregor’s goal for Scotland in the 42nd minute, which Nikola Vlasic overturned in the 17th minute, gave the Scots hopes of a second half victory. It also increased the decibel level in a stadium limited to just 12,000 supporters due to COVID-19 regulations.

Scotland, without Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour due to a positive COVID-19 test, directly and brazenly targeted long-ball strikers Lyndon Dykes and Che Adams. They were energetic and willing to emulate the street wise Croats in a physical battle.

Luka Modric’s stunning goal put an end to Scotland’s hopes of reaching the Euro 2020 knockout stage. Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images

But their inability to control possession would always remain a problem against a team as cunning and skilled as Croatia. In many ways, Scotland allowed Zlatko Dalic’s team to bring them into submission, just as they did against England in the 2018 World Cup semi-final, when Modric was once again the conductor and ball controller.

Modric further embellished his performance by crossing for Ivan Perisic to enter Croatia’s third place in the 77th minute to seal the win that confirmed second place in Group D behind England.

Croatia is a quality team. Yes, they are a side full of older players who may be playing in their last major tournament, but the likes of Modric, Perisic and Marcelo Brozovic can hurt any match, and the defensive partnership of Dejan Lovren and Domagoj Vida is robust and determined enough to to fight tooth and nail against every opponent. No team will be happy with Croatia in the knockout stage. They know how to win and were arguably the worst team Scotland faced for their ability to control a match.

“We came up against an excellent team,” said Scottish midfielder John McGinn. “And they have experience in the big tournaments and they showed that tonight.”

2 Related

But Croatia’s quality will come as no consolation to the Scots, who have seen countries like Wales, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland and even minnows like Iceland get past the group stages of major tournaments, sometimes on the first try. Greece even managed to win one.

It’s 11 tournaments now and counting for Scotland, and who knows when they’ll even get another chance to progress beyond a group? Having failed to make it to a World Cup this century, don’t count on them playing in Qatar next year.

The trouble with the Scots is that there have been so many near misses and this, because they only needed to win a home game, was another.

Four times the qualification was refused on the basis of goal difference. In 1974, when the squad released a tournament number called “Easy, Easy”, Scotland became the first team to leave a World Cup without losing a match – but they still couldn’t escape their group. Four years later, coach Ally MacLeod boasted that his Scottish side would win the World Cup in Argentina, but after a draw to Iran and a defeat to Peru, they were back on the first flight home. And at Euro 96, Scotland were 12 minutes away from their group’s qualification, only for a 78th-minute goal by Patrick Kluivert in the Netherlands’ 4-1 defeat to England to allow the Dutch to negate the Scots on goal difference. .

Against Croatia, the fans made enough noise to propel Scotland to victory, but the game was decided on the pitch rather than in the stands. It was clear from the start that there would be only one winner.

If Scotland had had Modric on their team they probably would have made it. But Modric is the wizard of Croatia and Scotland can only hope to find one in time for their next attempt to escape a group at a major tournament.