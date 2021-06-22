England cricket team celebrates launch with Danbury event





Do you love cricket? Premium English Cricket Club team owner Victoria Morgan and American Premiere League (APL) celebrate the launch of the Premium English Cricket Club with a fun event on Thursday, June 24 at the Ethan Allen Hotel in Danbury, Conn. Mayor Joseph M. Cavo, Jay Mir, Founder and CEO of the American Premiere League, team owner Victoria Morgan and players are expected to enjoy an evening of entertainment, dinner and lots of fun. Last month, APL announced that Morgan, a pharmaceutical director from Northern Westchester, English Team Franchise, one of seven teams in the APL to launch this September. Morgan is delighted to be working with the APL to bring cricket to the United States and says: I am very proud to own the English franchise and represent the English community in this league. I urge the huge English Expat community in the United States to come and support our team! The team roster has yet to be announced but will feature a group of talented cricketers from England and the United States. When asked about her involvement in APL and cricket, Morgan said, I spent much of my childhood and teenage years traveling with my father to England and France for his business and then as an adult through extensive business trips to England, India and the United Kingdom. United States. Middle East. Traveling made me lucky enough to get in touch with cricket and I always wondered when this great sport would arrive in this great country. I was excited to hear about the launch of the American Premiere League. I was immediately drawn to the idea of ​​bringing communities together, the main theme of this competition. Jay Mir added: The cricket revolution in the United States is bringing more and more people on board and we are delighted to have Ms Morgan on this historic journey with us. Ms. Morgan is the first female franchisee in the American Premiere League. She is a true representation of diversity and entrepreneurship, that is what APL stands for. I am amazed and humbled by the amazing response we have received from cricket-loving fans across North America. We are excited to celebrate Ms Morgan and her team this Thursday. We wish them the best of luck with their participation in APL! The Premium English Cricket Club launch event will feature music and dance performances to entertain attendees including officials, sports and media managers and cricketers. The general public is invited to attend. The event will take place on Thursday, June 24 from 7-9pm at the Ethan Allen Hotel in Danbury, Conn. Call for tickets 914-263-7934 or buy on Eventbrite. About American Premier League American Premier League (APL) is owned and operated by American Sports and Entertainment Group, chaired by APL founder and CEO Jay Mir. American Sports and Entertainment Group is committed to bringing cricket to the United States with the same glory and excitement it has worldwide. Follow the US Premier League online: Twitter: @APLCricketUSA Instagram: @APLCricketUSA facebook: @AmericanPremiereLeague Website: www.americanpremiereleague.org About Victoria Morgan and the Premium English Cricket Club Victoria Morgan is a prominent resident of North Westchester County, New York, and a pharmaceutical director with 23 years of industry experience. She is currently a senior executive at Boehringer-Ingelheim, where she leads a multi-functional global team made up of healthcare professionals within Global Pharmacovigilance Operations. Ms. Morgan also spent 15 years at Pfizer, where she held various positions, most recently as Director, Worldwide Safety and Regulatory Operations. Ms Morgan has traveled extensively to the UK and India for work where she was introduced to cricket. American Premier League 75 South Broadway Suite 400 in White Plains, NY 10601







