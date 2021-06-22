Milford hires Isaac Wells as head football coach, athletic director





Milford Independent School District has hired former Oakwood assistant Isaac Wells as its new head football coach and athletic director. Wells brings over 30 years of teaching and coaching experience. Most recently, he was an assistant football coach, head track coach and head girls basketball coach at Oakwood High School for eight years. Wells also coached football and basketball at Calvert High School. We are delighted that Coach Wells is joining the Milford Bulldog Community, Milford ISD posted on social media. Coach Wells is an experienced six-man soccer coach, a respected coach in the six-man club and a great role model for our youth. The school district recently parted ways with longtime coach Ronny Crumpton, who served a total of 23 years in two separate stints as head football coach and athletic director in his hometown. Crumpton, the inaugural 2019 Daily Light All-Ellis County Coach of the Year, has a total of 28 years as a coach and educator, with other stops in Mullin and Rising Star. He led the Bulldogs to runner-up in 2013 and 2018 and to the state semifinals in 2010. Wells is the third new head football coach in Ellis County this off-season. Waxahachie hired former Denton Ryan defensive coordinator Shane Tolleson to be Indians’ new head coach in February, replacing Todd Alexander, who will return to teaching. In March, Ferris hired former Argyle Liberty Christian head coach, Steven Greek, to replace Brandon Layne, who left to take over at Redwater in Northeast Texas.

