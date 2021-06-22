Professional Tennis Players Association Co-Founders Vasek Pospisil and Novak Djokovic Appoint PTPA as Executive Director, Advisory Board Name and Recruit ANACHEL, a Leading Brand, Public Affairs and Communications Agency





TORONTO, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ —Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA)Co-founders Vasek Pospisil and Novak Djokovichave mentioned Adam Larry executive director, recruited Carrie Gerlach Cecilto lead and appoint brand and communication Bill Ackman, Michael Hirshfeld, Rebecca Macdonald, Katarina Pijetlovic and Anton Rabie to its advisory board. Made by the players for the players, the PTPAis an integrated association for professional tennis players. The PTPA movement unites and mobilizes tennis players to create transparency and fairness in decision-making in professional tennis. “With the establishment of our Advisory Board, our branding and communications team and the appointment of Adam Larry as Executive Director, we have come one step closer to our goal of creating a fair and sustainable competitive environment for tennis players today and for generations to come,” said Pospisil. “We are deeply grateful to the entire PTPA community for their tireless work and their commitment to support the PTPA movement.” “I am extremely grateful to our advisory board, our PTPA team and the players who have come together to advocate for the greater good in our incredible sport,” said Djokovic. “We are working to grow to help all players, not just the top 100, sustainably earn a living and protect their rights on and off the pitch. From head to toe, we must use our collective voice to empower players today and tomorrow to assist .” “First and foremost, the PTPA is the movement of the players,” Larry said. “The PTPA wants to work with all tennis governing bodies to inspire collective reform to improve the sport.” “Our team’s mission is to ensure that players are fairly represented at all times and in all matters affecting their ability to compete, earn fair wages and that concern their health and well-being. an honor to be part of such an innovative group of leaders committed to doing the right thing.” About the Association of Professional Tennis Players

Founded by the players, for the players, the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) is an integrated association for professional tennis players. Founded by Vasek Pospisil and Novak Djokovic in 2020 the PTPA is a non-profit organization based in based Canada that challenges players and influences fair change within the professional tennis world. www.PTPAPlayers.com. SOURCE Professional Tennis Players Association Related Links https://ptpaplayers.com

