England advance to Euro 2020 thanks to safe approach, but they will have to score goals if they want to win everything

LONDON — Gareth Southgate has found a way for England to win Group D at Euro 2020. Now he must figure out a way to win the entire tournament.

There may have been an unexpectedly high level of pragmatism in England’s performance at Euro 2020, which continued with Tuesday’s 1-0 win over the Czech Republic. Rather than exploiting a side’s full attacking potential and range of forward options, Southgate has sought to protect its weakest link – the defense – with a more conservative use of the ball and greater positional discipline than many expected.

Despite grumbling about the aesthetics, it’s hard to argue with the results. Raheem Sterling scored the only goal, giving England seven points from a possible nine and another shutout; the Three Lions as a team have kept a clean sheet in their first three games at a major tournament for the first time since 1966.

– Euro 2020 on ESPN: Stream LIVE games and replays (US only)

– European Soccer Pick ‘Em: Battle to Win $10,000

– Euro 2020 bracket and match schedule

Of course we all know what happened that year, but if England want to follow in the footsteps of that World Cup winning team, there certainly has to be some degree of evolution in their game. Winning Group D is an achievement, but the prize is a draw in the last 16 against one of France, Germany or Portugal – all of which got the pulse racing in a group that leaves a much smaller margin of error than the one England crowned with Tuesday’s win.

There were early signs of that evolution against the Czechs. The build-up was complicated by Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell having to self-isolate after they were considered close contacts of Scottish midfielder Billy Gilmour, who tested positive for COVID-19 after Friday’s 0-0 draw here at Wembley.

2 Related

Mount’s importance in England’s opening games may have influenced Southgate’s decision to rotate his team, but the addition of Jack Grealish and Bukayo Saka still satisfied the desire of many fans and pundits to be the co-hosts in lined up with more obvious flair options to brush up on an attack that seemed disjointed against the Scots. Saka’s placement to Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho was somewhat surprising, but the Arsenal winger fully justified his selection, injecting exactly the goal and positive attacking play that had been missing four days earlier.

Saka was an integral part of England’s good start, with England hitting the woodwork early for the third game in a row when Sterling lifted a shot over Czech goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik to hit his left post. He then drove England forward and dug out a cross that kept Grealish alive by exchanging steps with Harry Kane, who looked more like his old self when there was more movement around him. Grealish then set his own cross to the back post, where Sterling dodged his marker and nodded home his second Euro 2020 goal.

Kane, Grealish and England were remarkably conservative in Tuesday’s win against the Czech Republic and while that safety approach helped them finish in Group D, they will need to show more flair if they are to win the competition. Carl Recine – Pool/Getty Images

Grealish and Luke Shaw combined well on the left. There were times when Kyle Walker took a similar position to when Manchester City had the ball, drifting into central midfield to build attacks, and yes, there was space, but England made good use of it.

That was until the second half. England were seemingly content with the game with an increasingly conservative use of possession, bolstered by Southgate’s substitutions introducing Jordan Henderson at halftime with one eye on the last 16, with later additions of Jude Bellingham and Tyrone Mings helping to make matters worse. to put in order. Even the more offensive introductions from Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho were peppered with caution.

There is nothing wrong with taking a safe approach at this stage, especially given the complicated run-up to Euro 2020, with players arriving late from club appointments and others returning from injury. England’s squandering possession and poor tournament management are the usual shortcomings Southgate is well aware of from his time as a player and five years as a manager.

Group D general practitioner W d l GD PTSD Czech Rep – Q 2 1 1 0 +2 4 England – Q 2 1 1 0 +1 4 Croatia 2 0 1 1 -1 1 Scotland 2 0 1 1 -2 1 Top two and four best third qualify

Tournaments are not won in the group stage, only the group itself and England have achieved that. It remains to be seen if Southgate will move from here, but it is unlikely England will face any of the more vaunted opposition they may face.

Harry Maguire looked confident in his first appearance for Manchester United of England since 9 May following an ankle injury. Maguire’s presence could encourage Southgate to switch to a back-three for next week’s last 16 game, while Saka and Grealish will test further forward the 50-year-old’s long-standing principle of picking players in form in rather than historical reputation. It’s not yet clear what his best team is and while that gives England a degree of unpredictability, it also makes the full week’s preparation they have now before returning to Wembley next Tuesday in front of a larger 45,000 crowd absolute. essential.

“The first is that it’s great to have a few days to recover the players because a few of them have been through a pretty rough patch at the end of a really long season over the past week or so,” said Southgate.

“We have to make sure we don’t overdo the work on the training field. But the difference for the next game from this morning, where we wanted to change the way we defended and we weren’t on a training field to do it, we had to do it in team meetings Great credit to the players for adapting without the ball like they did tonight.

“Of course you always want training time: as international managers we don’t have that and we hardly had any of it with the whole group because of the complications at the start of our training camp. It’s nice to have everyone available, except the two guys who isolate themselves and that time, once we know who our adversaries are, it will certainly be helpful.”

play 1:53 Shaka Hislop explains why those in Group F against England in the round of 16 need not worry.

They should definitely offer something more in the future, no matter who they face. England’s expected goals in the second half were 0.00: handing over so much momentum to a top team feels a risky proposition. They also created the fewest chances (17) of any team in their group: Scotland, which finished bottom, made 28, Croatia 24 and the Czech Republic 22.

Perhaps the consternation about their performance in some quarters is based on the distance between how exciting the team can look on paper (with various permutations) and the moderation they’ve shown thus far. Still, Southgate has achieved its first major goal. The next – winning a knockout round against a real heavyweight – is one of the hardest yet, especially as the team is still taking shape.

When asked by ESPN if he knew his ideal line-up for the last 16, Southgate replied: “Over the past 12 months, when I’ve written down a team summary more than two days before a game, it’s changed. Right now, no. We will watch the games tomorrow, we’ll see how everyone is once we get back to St. George’s and the next few days of recovery and we’ll go from there.

“What’s clear is that there are some areas of the team that we’ve been able to build closer to what we think is full strength as the last four weeks or so have passed as players have arrived late from the European finals or have been able to get them on the field after injury or lack of competitive fitness.

“I’ve always felt that we should grow in terms of selection in this tournament.”

In that regard, a huge week is ahead of us.