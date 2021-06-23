Riverside looks set to continue last season’s success – Crescent City Sports

Entering his fourth year as head coach, Riverside head coach Kevin Dizer saw his program turn the corner a year ago.

After a tough few years of rebuilding, the Rebels are getting closer and closer to returning to 2016 form when they captured the Division III state championship.

The Rebels were good in 2020, going 7-3 and reaching the quarter-finals of Division IV.

it’s been a process and I knew it would be, Dizer said. I think the challenge is to make it sustainable. That’s what I want to see from our team this year.

Riverside will be young this season, with just four seniors returning, although 10 starters will return, five on each side of the ball.

The biggest challenge is replacing a brilliant player in the all-rounder Gage Larvadain, now in Southeast Louisiana.

Larvadain was the CrescentCitySports.com, NASH ICON 106.1 FM, and Friday Night Football Prep Player of the Year in metro New Orleans in 2020.

Offensively, Larvadain was good for 33 touchdowns last season.

Larvadain completed 40-of-70 passes for 547 yards and four touchdowns and rushed 129 times for 1,421 yards and 23 touchdowns. In addition, Larvadain caught 19 passes for 430 yards and six touchdowns.

Defensively, Larvadain had 30 tackles, including an interception and broke eight passes.

Gage was excellent, on and off the field, Dizer said. We don’t have one person to step in and do what he did. We still feel like we could plot an explosive crime. We have a good quarterback, running backs and receivers. It is a challenge that we are happy to take on.

Trying to fill the void is junior Luke Hymel (5-10, 185).

Last season, Hymel gained experience, passing 938 yards and nine touchdowns while pinning Larvadain, who lined up in several spots.

Luke has some experience, Dizer said. Last year was a blessing to discover what he is good at and feels comfortable with. We’re not starting all over again. So far he has a very good control of the attack. He is a prototypical pocket passer who can excel in that area.

Fortunately, Hymel has an excellent running back to lean on with junior Elijah Davis (5-10, 210). In 2020, Davis was an all-state performer, rushing for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Elia is a Division I going backwards when it’s all said and done, Dizer said. Elijah had many touches last year. He doesn’t really get beat up, beat up. We want to see how many touches he can handle this year and get him involved in the passing game quite a bit. He could be one of the better players we’ve had here.

Davis is joined in the backfield by junior Emmanuel Franklin (5-5, 155).

There is experience and talent at wide receiver with a pair of returning starters in juniors Terrell Hilliard (6-0, 180) and Semajai McClendon (6-2, 185). They will be joined by freshman Dakota Jarreau (5-10, 150).

Terrell and Semajai are basketball types who have been on the program for two years, Dizer said. They have matured a lot and are going to make plays for us. It’s nice to create height there with guys who can go up there and grab the football.

A pair of starters return up front in junior Alex Ross (6-2, 315), an all-state performer a year ago, along with sophomore Noah Trepagnier (6-0, 235). The new starters include seniors Jayden Dillon (5-10, 260) and Haeden Wahden (6-0, 240), along with sophomore Brennan Maus (5-10, 165).

We don’t have much experience, but Alex is a star and Noah played a lot of spots last year, Dizer said. Haeden missed the entire year last year with a shoulder injury. Jayden comes over from the defensive side. It’s about coherence with that group. We don’t have much time to figure out what suits them. Individually I think they will do well.

The defensive line should be strong, led by a pair of returning starters in senior Kelvinte Barber (6-1, 185) and freshman Martrell Henry (6-1, 270). Next to them is sophomore Amiree Alexander (6-0, 290).

We have prior experience, Dizer said. We’re going to a three-man front. We can play some guys both ways. Martrell will be one of the better players in the New Orleans area going forward. He started games in eighth grade. He can be a real force. Trepagnier will play a little, as will Ross on that side of the ball. Alexander has size and he will really help. We seek depth.

Returning to linebacker is junior Hunter Champagne (5-5, 170) and he will be joined by junior Sidney Steib (5-10, 220) and sophomore Wayne Hymel (5-8, 155).

I don’t think we have any real linebackers, but we have the sloppy Reserve-type guy, Dizer said. We need to occupy blockers up front and make them run for the ball. We’ll see what suits those guys best, like our offensive line.

A few solid players return in the secondary, including senior Kayon Brumfield (6-1, 170) and junior Cade Middleton (5-10, 155). Last season, Middleton earned the honors in all districts, with 33 tackles and three interceptions, including one returning for a touchdown. He has offers from West Virginia and the state of Mississippi.

The new starters are Kaleb Brumfield (5-10, 160), along with Hilliard and junior Cleveland Johnson (5-8, 150).

We’re fast and lean in secondary, Dizer said. They don’t have a lot of miles in general, but Middleton and both brothers Brumfield have real talent. We are athletic. We just need to get reps and learn to play as a unit. It is an inexperienced group. There will be a baptism of fire but we expect them to come along well.

McClendon is the kicker while Hymel will kick.

The schedule kicks off at home to Thomas Jefferson before the Rebels host a highly talented and experienced Newman squad on September 10 in a renewal of an excellent rivalry.

Three straight road races follow Southern Lab and Albany.

A tough home game with Belle Chasse is scheduled for November 8, before a road race in St. Thomas Aquinas.

It is the first time since 2016 that we open at home and we are excited about that, says Dizer. We know how good Newman is and our kids will be ready and excited about it. We get the chance to play against unknown opponents in Albany, St. Thomas Aquinas, Belle Chasse. Southern Lab will be really good. We like to play them.

District 9-1A kicks off at home against St. Martins Episcopal in week eight for a trip to Edgard to take on longtime rival West St. John. The regular season will conclude at home against Country Day on November 5.

The district will be hit again, Dizer said. The favor always seems to be turned down by someone. Country Day beat us last year. West St. John is always there. St. Martins has the same group of kids and will get better. There are good rivalries. Guy Lecompte is a very good coach, as are Brandon Walters and Frank Gendusa. It’s a good league with good coaches.

With a solid core of returning players, Riverside will once again become a force in 2021, although it will be difficult to replace Larvadain’s massive contributions.

I think you’ll see us making a mess in the playoffs, Dizer said. We don’t have as much room for error as last year and we don’t have the depth, but we think we will put together a really good football team. The last eight in Division IV are always good and any of those teams can win anything. We have a target to get to the last eight and then get warm. We just have to make our children believe.

Dizer certainly believes in his team.

