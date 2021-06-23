Forget Me Not: A Dark and Twisted Take on Ray’s Short Stories

Ali Fazal, Shweta Basu Prasad and Shruthy Menon on their experience of being part of the highly anticipated anthology directed by Srijit and more





|





|

Published 23.06.21, 12:49 AM

This Friday, Ray a modern, dark and twisted take on four short stories by Satyajit Rays comes to life on Netflix. Do not forget meInspired by the master storytellers Bipin Choudhurir Smritibhram, it is directed by Srijit Mukherji, who also contributed to another short film (Bahrupiya, starring Kay Kay Menon) in the anthology. Abhishek Chaubey and Vasan Bala directed the remaining two. Through a Zoom call, The Telegraph spoke to the actors of Forget Me Not Ali Fazal, Shweta Basu Prasad and Shruthy Menon about their experience of being part of the highly anticipated anthology directed by Srijit and their Ray favorites.

What immediately comes to mind when I say Ray? Ali Fazal: The dream sequence in Nayak (directed by Satyajit Ray and starring Uttam Kumar). With all those notes falling to the floor and he standing on top of them… that was God to me. It had a kind of imagery and a certain awareness that we are still trying to discover in our cinema. It had a kind of spirituality. When you talk about Ray, it comes to mind. Shweta Basu Prasad: I grew up in Mumbai, but my Bengali roots are pretty strong. Fortunately, movies at home were never seen as a bad influence…movies, music, literature were always encouraged. So I grew up watching a lot of Satyajit Ray movies as well as those of Hrishikesh Mukherjee and Basu Chatterjee. My acquaintance with Ray was over Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne, followed by Sonar Kella. I read many short stories, which were also told to me by my door maashis and pishis and didas home. Later I looked of course devic, Nayak, the Apu Trilogy, Shatranj Ke Khilari, Jalsaghar… phenomenal movies! I am very pleased that through our anthology, the Netflix generation will be introduced to Ray’s written works. There’s Shonku the Scientist and the Feluda series, of course, but other than that, his short stories are brilliant. They touch so many genres. There is one called load shedding, which takes place entirely in a dark room where a man is looking for his house. Then there is Potolbabu movie star, which was adapted on screen by Dibakar Banerjee in Bombay Talkies. Bipin Choudhurir Smritibhram is what Do not forget me, our film from the anthology, is inspired by. The seed has been extracted from that story and woven into a full-length film. The original text has no female characters. So mine, Shruthys (Menon) and Aninditas (Bose) characters are written in the movie. Ray is very inspiring as a personality. He worked at an advertising agency and made Pather Panchalic through the weekends. He drew storyboards, he made music… he was associated with Pandit Ravi Shankar, Vilayat Khan and Ali Akbar Khan saab. He edited his stuff and wrote stories. He brought India to the global platform through various film festivals and also won the Academy Award! He did that in one lifetime!

Shruthy Menon: What can I say that hasn’t already been said?! shweta: Nerd alert, sorry! (laughs) Shruthy: Being exposed to his stories at a very young age had a huge impact on me. That was through his films as well as through his written works. And it’s a real pleasure and privilege to be one of the faces of a Ray story, which gives a very different perspective on it. I hope I’ve been responsible enough in the delivery… it’s something I never thought I’d do. But: I think ‘truth’ comes to mind when you say Ray. All his work comes from a space of truth. Whether it’s the time or the context… Have you read the original? But: I went from the script, I didn’t read the original story. Actually Srijit (Mukherji) gave me an idea of ​​the original story in his own words. I didn’t read it because by then I was committed to this adaptation and his take on Ipsit (Ali’s character). It probably would have been a different trip for me had I read it earlier. The way it was designed was a little intimidating at first…. Why intimidating? But: Our DoP (director of photography) Swapnil (Sonawane) started using these lenses that were right in my face, and it was done to show the gradual dismantling of Ipsit’s mind. We are not stage actors, so we always know where the camera is by default. But in this case it was like a game of table tennis. The damn thing (camera) was right in my face! It should tell my mental state at the time. Honestly, I’ve never felt so confused… I hope I’ve done justice to it.