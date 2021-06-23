How Vanderbilt Baseball Will Do Without Kumar Rocker or Jack Leiter

On Wednesday, number 4 Vanderbilt (46-16) will face an uneasy reality: it will have to win an elimination game against Stanford (39-16) without Kumar Rocker or jack head on the hill.

That means the Commodores will have to rely on an inconsistent violation and a unproven third starterwhether that’s Patrick Reilly, Christian Little or someone else.

But while the stakes weren’t that high, Vanderbilt has played many games without the two in total, 14 against power conference teams. The Commodores won seven of those games.

The trends are not all positive for Vanderbilt, it will be a tough road. However, throughout the season, the Commodores found ways to win those games.

Reilly the go-to

While Thomas Schultz started many of the SEC games on Sunday earlier in the season, Reilly has consistently filled that role since mid-April. He has started six of his last nine games against power conference teams not started by Rocker or Leiter. (The only exceptions were a game against Florida started by Chris McElvain, in which Reilly appeared in relief, a midweek tilt with Louisville started by Little, and the opening game of the SEC tournament, also Little.)

Reilly’s performances have been mixed, although his more successful ones have all been later in the season, including a seven-inning, two-run start against Alabama and a five-inning, two-run start against Kentucky, both in May.

Little has started nine games this season, as many as Schultz and more than Reilly. However, the majority of his starts were midweek games against weaker opposition. He hit five or more innings in both power conference starts, though he gave up six runs in five innings against Louisville.

Reilly was the most successful starter of the bunch, albeit barely. Vanderbilt’s record in power conference games he started is 4-3. Those numbers are 2-2 in games that Schultz started, 1-1 in Little’s and 0-1 in McElvain’s.

There will be a short line

Of the 14 starts in the sample, only five starters threw five innings or more, and only once did a starter reach the seventh. The five plus innings started included Little, two by Reilly and Schultz.

McElvain was also a mainstay in these games. He played in eight of the 14 games, including the one he started. On a few occasions, he threw even more innings than the starter, most notably a win over Mississippi State in April in which he threw 5 innings after Reilly lasted only one inning. Commodores closers, Nick Maldonado and Luke Murphy, were also often asked to pitch multiple innings.

Of the three potential third starters, Reilly has the most relief appearances this season with eight. Schultz has four and Little has three.

Heavy bullpen use should be feasible for Vanderbilt, as Leiter pitched all eight innings on Monday.

“(Leiter) was able to finish the game,” Corbin said. “So from that point of view it’s good because he kept the bullpen down and he held back other people. So yeah, we’ll just have to use our roster. And that’s fine. We’ve been in situations like this before.”

However, the Commodores will need another starter if they reach the championship series, which means that one or both pitchers who don’t start on Wednesday can be rescued instead of being used from the bullpen. (This was the reason Corbin gave for not using Little in the region.)

Games are close and support a battle

Nine of the 14 games were decided by three runs or less in either direction. Vanderbilt was 2-3 in games decided by four or more points and 5-4 in games decided by three points or less, including both postseason games.

However, the Commodores’ attack didn’t really help his pitchers. In the 14 games, Vanderbilt averaged 5.85 runs per game. Across all games, the Commodores averaged 7.01 runs and only averaged 6.5 runs in SEC games.

That could very well be a coincidence, as the runs can vary from game to game. It could also be related to the fact that these matches usually take place on Sundays at the end of weekend series. Whatever the reason, Vanderbilt will have to break that trend if it hopes to beat the Cardinal, who has been very good on offense this season.

Still, the College World Series is not the same as an SEC game on Sunday. Some teams wither after a heavy loss, like Arizona did on Monday, but for others it just adds motivation.

“They will definitely be motivated,” Corbin said. “This is a tough one for them. It won’t suit them well.”

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @aria_gerson.