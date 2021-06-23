Play! Growing interest in cricket in Eden Prairie

The game of cricket is the second most popular sport in the world

When asked what he likes most about playing cricket, 13-year-old Mayank Jain mentions bowling and batting before deciding on everything.

Jain, whose father used to play the sport, attended an MVP Youth Cricket Try-it Free event at Eden Prairies Nesbitt Preserve Park.

A number of local youths were present, some not even so local.

I am not surprised by the interest, said organizer Sanjaya Ranasinghe. There is a need for it and there are few local programs.

MVP Youth Cricket’s first summer session, which runs through mid-July, is fully booked. A second session, starting on July 22 and running for five weeks until August 19, is filling up quickly. Instruction takes place on Thursdays from 6:30pm to 7:30pm at Nesbitt Park. Register through the City of Eden Prairie (edenprairie.org).

Interest in cricket, the world’s second most popular sport, is exploding.

My Youth Cricket introduces young people from the region to the sport of cricket. A second summer session starts on July 22. Photo credit Dan Huss

USA Cricket plans to launch a professional league in 2023. A minor league, which is now active, consists of 22 teams.

New York and New Jersey both have minor league programs, as do Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, and Houston.

Minnesota?

Were not quite top-22 yet, Ranasinghe said, maybe top-30.

At the grassroots level, interest depends on opportunity.

More programs lead to more interest, Ranasinghe said, and more interest leads to more programs.

There are less than 10 official cricket grounds (fields) in Minnesota. Brooklyn Park has five. Minneapolis has two and Eden Prairie has one. Soon Maple Grove will have one too.

Similar, but different

While baseball and cricket have similarities, the differences are clear as night and day.

Firstly, cricket is played on a round field.

Two, a cricket bat is wider than a baseball bat.

You have more control, Ranasinghe said. meaning you can hit the ball where the opposing team has no fielder.

A cricket team consists of 11 players and all 11 players bat.

Bowling, like pitching in baseball, is speed or spin. However, in cricket, the ball hits the field before reaching the batter.

common ground

While most MVP Youth Crickets Try-it Free participants came to the event with cricket knowledge or experience, there were a few first-timers.

The program is open to boys and girls ages 5-16, Ranasinghe said, but most are in that 6-13 range.

Most, but not all, have parents who come from countries where cricket is more common.

Many of our players come from first-generation immigrant families, Ranasinghe said. If they know cricket and they travel back home, they have something in common. It’s an instant.connection.

And?

There’s bowling, batting and, well, “everything”.