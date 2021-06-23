Tim Brando Says He’s a ‘Big Bryan Harsin Fan’





Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin continues to inspire confidence among well-known media figures in anticipation of his first fall from Tiger’s sidelines. Paul Finebaum not only believes Allen Greene landed the head coach hire of the former Boise State Broncos voice, but he also believes Harsin won the off-season with the message he sent in the wake of a disappointing 2020 season for Auburn- football. Now, another prominent voice in the college sports community has spoken out in support of the Boise-turned-Auburn man. Tim Brando, one of the voices of college football Saturdays on Fox, said on the Jboy Show that Harsin was the real deal and that he was a big Harsin fan himself: 🔥@TimBrandothoughts about new @AuburnFootball Head Coach Bryan Harsin & how he thinks Auburn will fare in the first year “I’m a big fan of Bryan Harsin” – Timmy B Full Episode: https://t.co/hleAW4jH1p pic.twitter.com/0Bzr3LqZdA — The Jboy Show (@thejboyshow) June 22, 2021 The biggest drawback of those who choose the unjust path of detracting from Harsin’s glow in the spotlight as the premier coach hire east of the Mississippi – we give Steve Sarkisian his comeuppance jumping the National Champions to the University of Texas – is their mistaken belief that his lack of SEC experience puts AU at risk of finishing with another six wins. Seven or eight wins in the Harsinal’s first season on the Plains is a realistic goal that could be achieved with a week three upset (for now at least) over Penn State at Beaver Stadium or Derek Mason’s defense, leaving Ole’s Matt Corral Miss is slowed down enough for Tank Bigsby to pulverize their bottom point prevention unit, one of only seven teams to give up 50 TDs on opposing offenses in 2020. Before the games start, you can write in the press another preseason win for Harsin, who starts a one-year journey with a lot of support behind him.







