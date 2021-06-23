It was well worth it, Southbury’s Mary Stoianas tennis trip from public school to home school and beyond?

Mary Stoiana fell in love with tennis when she was 5 years old.

She was fascinated as the ball sailed from one racket over the net to another racket and back again, bouncing on the court in between. It was fascinating and she soon dreamed of becoming the best in the world.

Eleven years later, the Southbury native devoted her life to the sport.

She dropped out of personal school at Pomperaug High School and instead was homeschooled to have more time for tennis. No more squeezing into after-school classes or missing lessons from traveling to tournaments. Tennis became the priority.

Stoiana knew she wanted to be the best and knew what to do to get there.

Although you miss some important things like the prom and all those things, when I think about what I have, it really makes it worth it to me, she said.

For the past two years, Stoiana has been out for at least a week every month to compete in out-of-state tennis tournaments. She competes with the best junior talent nationwide and internationally with an overall singles record of 51-15. She has been ranked by Babolat as the No. 11 juniors player in the class of 2021 and the No. 1 player in New England and Connecticut. USTA ranks her as the number 16 juniors player in America.

Her choice to dive into the sport to the fullest became a lifestyle change, allowing the now-senior to have the career she’s always wanted, including the chance to play collegiate at Texas A&M next fall.

It continues to unfold somewhat on the path she wanted, said Mary’s mother, Kathleen Morrone. I am extremely proud of her and I am not surprised in any way because she loves what she does.

Her Court Beginning

Stoiana built her passion for tennis against people who were older and more experienced.

She learned to play by watching her father, Val Stoiana, teach her older brother, and she won her first tournament against opponents 2 to 3 years her senior. The constant disadvantage led to a drive in her to always chase high levels of competition.

Mary Stoiana refused to play those her age or younger, even when Val told her her rankings would be higher if she stayed within her age group. Nothing changed Mary Stoianas’ mind as she played against older opponents all her youth.

She played people who could be her nannies, Morrone said.

Despite repeatedly losing to the older opponents, she never gave up.

It taught Mary to be dominant and stand up for herself. Her opponents did not like losing to such a young person and tried to cheat her points or ignore her skill. She learned how to confront them after questionable phone calls and when to call in referees.

It was certainly a challenge. Mary ended up playing a lot of defense, Val said. It certainly shaped her into who she is today. It just started with standing up for yourself, getting the confidence to stand in front of people.

Mary’s schedule got busier as she became more passionate about tennis. Her days consisted of going to class, doing homework, tennis lessons, participating in tournaments, teaching tennis to children and playing the saxophone in the school band.

She’s just one of those special people that she doesn’t just walk away and say, Oh my God, this is too hard. Sure, shell is in her mind, but shes very determined, said Steve Rogers, current Stoianas coach. She is so eager to succeed, she is willing to take on the failures, accept the successes, learn from both and keep moving forward.

But after getting a taste for traveling and playing in prominent tournaments across the country, she knew she had to stand up for her passion and make a decision about her commitment to the sport.

From public school to home school and beyond

After winning the USTA New England Level 3 Sectional Championships in June 2019, Mary flew to her first out-of-state tournament: the USTA Girls 18 Clay Court National Championships in South Carolina.

She won eight of her 10 games and finished seventh out of a 256-player tie. It was there that coaches from Texas A&M first saw her.

Mary then flew across the country to San Diego to play the USTA Billie Jean King Girls 18 and Girls 16 National Championships. Despite finishing in the round of 128, Texas A&M was still impressed with its dedication to playing high profile tournaments.

Often when you look at recruits, so many of them all kind of look the same, kind of like one-dimensional typists, and with Mary, I just felt like she stood out in a way, said Aggies head coach Mark Weaver. It was a bit of a no-brainer that we wanted to offer her a scholarship.

Stoiana was on her way to her junior year at Pomperaug and found it difficult to keep up with her schoolwork by missing most Mondays and Fridays while playing tournaments throughout the year. She knew that if she wanted to stay on college coach’s radars, she had to keep competing.

So that summer she made the decision to transition to homeschooling, which gave her more time and flexibility to travel and play tournaments.

There’s just no other way, she said. You must be able to have your own agenda.

Stoiana has since played in Mexico, Canada, California, Florida and Texas. She misses the social life of personal school and said it is often difficult to discipline herself to do schoolwork, but she knows her passion for tennis is most important.

Thinking about why I’m homeschooling, meaning I have time to play tennis and do things, gives me motivation, Stoiana said.

Stoiana and Morrone travel to out-of-state tournaments once a month for one to two weeks at a time.

It’s an expensive commitment that includes travel expenses, Airbnb fees, rental car fees, and tournament entry fees. Morrone put her career as an interior designer on hiatus to help Stoiana continue her tennis career.

The two spent three weeks in Mexico for a tournament in February 2020 and last traveled to Florida and Virginia in May.

In hindsight, I didn’t realize what kind of lifestyle change it would be, Morrone said. It has kind of taken on a life of its own. It just got bigger and bigger. It’s like a lot of things in life, you just kind of fall into it and then you’re in it and then you’re like, oh wow, here we are, and you keep going.

Texas A&M offered Stoiana a full athletic scholarship, including room and board, equipment and resources, and stipend checks.

Stoiana, a five-star Blue Chip recruit according to Tennis Recruiting Network, committed to the program in September 2020, helping the incoming class to the No. 2 ranking in the country.

I’m sure I couldn’t have done that and been seen by them and gotten the rankings I did to get recruited by Texas A&M with a residency in public school, Stoiana said. It was well worth it.

The home-school route has become popular with top high school tennis athletes over the past decade. Athletes can improve their skills while playing in prominent tournaments.

It’s rare to find a top recruit who actually plays for their high school tennis team, Weaver said. With sports such as football and basketball, they have [coaches] hear them [the recruits] play for their high school team and that’s just kinda normal. For us it is almost the opposite.

Stoiana trains three to five hours a day six days a week, in addition to cardio, agility and speed training.

In May, she won her first Grade 4 ITF tournament at the World Tennis Tour Juniors in Florida, winning the singles and doubles title. Her goal is to become the number 1 player in the world and win many Grand Slams.

She knows this next step at Texas A&M will lead her down that path.

It’s a little stressful because my whole life is changing and I literally live so far away, but I can’t help but be excited because the amount of tennis I get to play and the amount of resources I have access to, the new surroundings. This is what I want to do, so I’m super excited, she said. I have a lot of confidence in myself and I’m pretty sure I can get to that level.

[email protected]