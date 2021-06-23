Bubba Cunningham prepares for ‘new era’ as Supreme Court rules against NCAA

On Monday, the Supreme Court unanimously ruled that the NCAA cannot impose limits on education-related benefits schools provide to their athletes, providing some insight into the future of compensation for college athletes.

All nine judges sided with Shawne Alston, the lead prosecutor in the case and a former West Virginia University football player, who argued that the NCAA’s education-related benefits violated federal antitrust laws.

“Based on what I had heard about the judges’ questions during the plea, the result isn’t much of a surprise,” said Lissa Broome, a professor at the UNC School of Law and the University’s Faculty Athletics Representative at the ACC and the United Nations. NCAA. .

Currently, the scholarship money that colleges can provide is limited to the cost of attending the school. This ruling suggests that colleges will now be able to offer athletes additional money to cover other educational assets, such as study abroad programs and graduate scholarships.

What makes this case particularly compelling, however, is that it could open the door to challenges from the NCAA rule that prohibits college athletes from being paid.

In his unanimous opinion, Judge Brett Kavanaugh wrote that “there are serious doubts that the NCAA’s remaining compensation rules can succeed under the normal control of reason.”

“This language clearly invites further challenges,” Broome said. “Whether there will be legislation or a negotiated agreement between the NCAA and student-athletes or additional legal challenges remains to be seen.”

The ruling will affect the NCAA’s ability to limit education-related benefits, but not sports conferences like the ACC.

“The ACC will continue to evaluate the Supreme Court decision made this morning,” ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips said in a statement. “The judges’ ruling provides clarity on education-based benefits and we look forward to involving our conference membership in our efforts to best serve and support our student-athletes.”

The decision was made in tandem with changes being made to college athletes’ ability to take advantage of their name, image and likeness (NIL). Pressure on the NCAA to act has increased as US states began passing legislation to allow college athletes to take advantage of NIL.

Supporters of NIL say it’s unfair for the NCAA to make more than $1 billion in revenue a year while athletes go unpaid. Opponents argue it would destroy the amateurism of college sports.

Currently, six states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas have NIL laws that come into effect on July 1. College athletes in states with NIL law could follow state law without NCAA jurisdiction.

Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports reported that the NCAA board was waiting for a decision in the Supreme Court case before moving forward with their own NIL discussions. The council meets on Tuesday and Wednesday, and if the legislation is passed, it will require final approval from the NCAA’s board of directors, which meets on June 28.

The ACC was one of several athletic conferences to propose an alternative to NCAA legislation currently under consideration. The alternative proposal would provide less guidance and put more power in the hands of affiliated institutions, reducing the threat of future lawsuits.

“The Court has also made it clear that the preferred route to resolving these issues is through the legislative process as opposed to the courts, and we look forward to continuing our dialogue with members of Congress to help our nearly 10,000 student athletes support,” Phillips says. said in his statement.

With the landscape of college sports changing at such a rapid pace, athletic directors like UNC’s Bubba Cunningham have made an effort to prepare for the future of NIL in college sports.

“Carolina will continue to work to provide our students with a great educational experience while participating in peer athletics,” Cunningham said in a statement following the ruling. “The economic model may change, and we will look for innovative ways to adapt our program as this new era of college athletics begins.”

In April, Carolina Athletics unveiled a new group licensing program that would allow former UNC athletes of the basketball and women’s soccer teams to take advantage of their marketability.

And earlier this week, UNC announced LAUNCH, a program designed to “teach Tar Heels how to improve their platform and provide tools to enhance their personal brand.” The athletics program partners with marketing firms Altius Sports Partners, COMPASS and INFLCR in their goal of supporting Tar Heel athletes in the NIL era.

While college athletes aren’t likely to receive a paycheck anytime soon, you can expect them to start cashing in as more branding opportunities become available to them. But exactly what those opportunities will look like in Chapel Hill remains uncertain.

@LucasThomae

@dthsports | [email protected]