Sports
Iowa Field Hockey Returns Full Squad for 2021-22 Season
All four seniors of Iowa field hockey decided to use their extra year of eligibility to play one final season in 2021-22.
The Iowa field hockey team made its way to the Final Four of the Division I NCAA field hockey tournament in an unconventional spring 2020-21 season and will have their veteran Hawkeyes return from that veteran team for another season this fall.
In their first Final Four appearance since 2008, the Hawkeyes lost 3-0 to highest seeded and eventual champion North Carolina. Overall, the 2020-21 Hawkeyes went 12-5 all season.
But Iowa’s four senior midfielders Ellie Holley and Nikki Freeman, forward Maddy Murphy and defender Emily Deuell made the decision to return for the fall 2021-22 season, completing a full Hawkeye roster.
The NCAA announced in October that all 2020-21 collegiate athletes will be eligible for an additional year due to the effect COVID-19 had on student-athlete seasons.
The Hawkeyes will return every athlete in 2021-22, adding five new freshman defender Hillary Cox, goalkeeper Mia Magnotta, midfielders Ella Wareham and Jacey Wittel and forward Annika Herbine.
Murphy, an up-and-coming fifth-year senior, said she’s excited to have another chance at the same Hawkeye group.
We were so lucky to have this last season together, she said. We’ve talked a lot about it and we want to make the most of the coming season. After how last season ended this spring, everyone is super motivated and ready to work hard.
Three of the four returning Iowa seniors started for the Hawkeyes in 2020-21.
RELATED:Iowa Field Hockey’s Run Ends in the Final Four
Holley finished the season with three goals and seven assists as she was involved in nearly every strike in Iowa. Murphy repeated as Hawkeyes’ top scorer last season, finishing with eight goals and two assists in 2020-21. Freeman led the Hawkeyes as team captain, appearing in midfield in all 17 games for Iowa. She scored one goal on seven shots.
Murphy and Holley, along with emerging senior Anthe Nijziel, were named National Field Hockey Coaches Association All-Americans. Nijziel took first team honors, Murphy claimed a spot in the second team and Holley was named to the third team.
Nijziel anchored the Iowa defense last season when she was named the 2020-21 Big Ten Field Hockey Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, marking the first time in program history that an Iowa student athlete has won both awards in won the same season.
The 2020-21 Hawkeye squad also housed 21 student athletes, a smaller roster than typical Division I field hockey teams, which carry an average of 23 players.
Having a smaller team helps us bond and build better relationships, Murphy said. I think one of the Hawkeyes’ strengths is our friendship and camaraderie on and off the field.
After a deep run in the NCAA tournament, the Hawkeyes will have their eyes set on getting more hardware in 2021-22.
The returning senior class already has a 2019 Big Ten Tournament and the regular season title under their belt, but Murphy said the team wants to improve on this off-season.
Much of our focus over the summer will be on converting penalties and making sure we put the ball in goal, Murphy said.
Iowa will have another chance against North Carolina to kick off the 2021-22 season as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The Hawkeye field hockey season kicks off in August.
