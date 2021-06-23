Sports
Launch autumn 2021? Projected Promotion Code (2021)
William Hill Arizona Update
Arizona state lawmakers were overwhelmingly in favor of passing sports betting law HB 2772. On April 15, just a few days after the bill was passed, Governor Doug Ducey signed HB 2772 into law, making it official. The Gaming Department in Arizona will review the literature and help dictate the tax rate and licensing fees that sportsbooks must pay.
Arizona has wasted no time approving the bill and setting up all the logistics ahead of the football season. Lawmakers have been intentional with their scheduled launch on September 9, 2021. While sports betting is now technically legal, sportsbooks will need to ensure they adhere to all of the bill’s applicable rules.
William Hill Arizona Promo Code (Projected)
William Hill offers a nice promo for new users where you can place a risk-free bet of up to $500, and if it loses, you get your money back as site credit. To claim the promo, just use the code LINEUPSRF while registering for a new account. Most importantly, use the free bet within seven calendar days from when it was awarded to you; otherwise it expires.
|Maryland Projected Promotion Code
|LINEUPSRF (not live yet)
|Expected bonus amount
|$500 Risk-Free Bet is William Hill’s regular offer
|Suitability
|The legal age to bet in Arizona is 21 and you must be a new William Hill user
|Launch Date William Hill Arizona
|To be determined
William Hill Sportsbooks: Sports Review
William Hill is known in many countries for the sheer amount of sports it offers. It can get away with slightly increased odds due to its extensive list of sports. That list includes over 30 sports, including less popular sports in the US such as GAA Hurling, Netball, Table Tennis, and many more. In addition, the live betting and live streaming features are excellent and help validate the sportsbook as a viable mobile option. Finally, the customer service phone, live chat, and email support options are incredibly reliable and easily accessible, adding significant credibility.
Top 3 reasons to play with William Hill
William Hill has several reasons that make it more than a viable option as your prominent sportsbook. The top three reasons I found were the diversity of sports it offers, the live betting and live streaming features and the sheer range of banking options that allow you to easily deposit money into your existing or new William Hill account.
1
Sport
William Hill has an impressive and unique list of sports it offers, including table tennis, eSports, GAA Hurling, Netball and many more. For all the gamblers who like to bet on lesser known sports, this is one of the best sports books to choose from. William Hill also lists a significant number of bet types for all sports. Of all the sportsbooks I’ve covered, William Hill has the most comprehensive list, and it doesn’t come very close either.
2
Live Betting
William Hill has great live betting features that make it easy for users to place bets in real time. It even has a live streaming feature so you can bet while watching the game in your app or on the desktop site. These features are very popular in sportsbooks and it is beneficial to William Hill who has them.
3
Bank options
William Hill makes it very easy for potential and existing users to deposit and withdraw money from their accounts. Plus, most of the deposit options are instant, meaning you don’t have to wait and worry about whether your deposit will land in your account before a critical game starts. Most withdrawal methods can take anywhere from 1-3 days, but that’s pretty standard for a sportsbook.
Arizona legal history
Arizona had a few moments in the past year when a lot of people thought it wouldn’t legalize gambling, especially not as soon as it did. However, in April, a sports betting bill, HB 2772, was passed and signed by Governor Doug Ducey just a few days later. Sportsbooks are expected to become operational in Arizona around September.
Timeline:
1992: Sports betting becomes illegal.
2018: The Bradley Act, also known as PAPSA, was declared unconstitutional. Therefore, states could individually decide whether to allow sports betting.
April 2021: Lawmakers voted in favor of the sports betting bill HB 2772.
April 2021: Governor Doug Ducey officially signed the bill HB 2772.
September 2021: Betting legal is legal and sports betting is expected to be live.
Future Bet – Phoenix Suns Win 2021-22 Western Conference
While the odds on this bet are certainly unknown, and it’s incredibly speculative, I love this Phoenix Suns team.
They have strong leadership in Chris Paul, top scorers in Devin Booker, a great big man in Deandre Ayton and fantastic role playing wings in Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder and more.
The way the Suns just dealt with the Nuggets and brought them in in four games was beyond impressive. They are now waiting for the Jazz and Clippers winner to see who they will play in the Western Conference Finals.
When sports betting is up and running, probably in September, I’ll find a Phoenix Suns futures bet like this one and put down some money. These guys are the real deal.
Frequently Asked Questions about William Hill Arizona
Although sports betting was legalized in April 2021, sportsbooks do not yet operate out of Arizona. The expected date for sportsbooks to be operational in Arizona is September 9, 2021, which happens to be just before the start of the football season.
The speed of William Hills customer support team depends almost entirely on two things: which method you use to contact them and how long the queue is to reach one of its representatives. The phone and live chat features are the fastest while email is the slowest.
Yes. William Hill Arizona has 24-hour telephone support upon request with representatives who speak many different languages. In addition, William Hills customer service helps give it an advantage over other competitors in the industry as being incredibly reliable and gambling friendly.
The most critical requirements for creating a William Hill Arizona account are being at least 21 years old and located in the state of Arizona. After that, you must also provide your full name, last four of your SSN, mobile number, email address and date of birth.
No. William Hill is a highly reputable and historic gambling company that uses the safest technology to ensure you are not hacked. As always, make sure to protect your username and password and you’ll be fine.
Most sportsbooks have many similar banking options, but they rarely offer all the same. For example, William Hill offers wire transfers, online bank transfers (ACH), credit and debit cards, PayPal, Skrill, Play+ Prepaid cards, and cash as banking options.
William Hill offers comparable bets to all the prominent sportsbooks in America. This list includes the first and second half. totals, money lines, spreads, player props and futures. These types of bets are very standard in all sportsbooks in America.
Yes, the app is free to download and will not cost you anything. William Hill also does not charge any fees for depositing or withdrawing funds. The way sportsbooks charge you is in juice, which is a tax on a bet.
How many different promotions for new users does William Hill offer?
William Hill offers a prominent promotion for new, new users. This promotion is a risk free bet up to $500. However, it is essential to remember that William Hill gives seven calendar days to use the free bet otherwise it will expire.
Yes, William Hill Arizona has the same FAQs as the other legalized states. It has very detailed questions and answers to simplify the overall user experience. This FAQ contains rules, guidelines, account questions, and much more.
Review of William Hill Arizona
Name: William Hill Arizona
Description: William Hill has been around for a while. William Hill started in England in 1934, when the founder of the same name created it. It has since been taken over by a number of other companies. Currently, Caesars Entertainment is its current parent company as of April 2021. With more than 12,000 employees and 87 years in business, William Hill is one of the most trusted and respected sportsbooks worldwide, and its presence in the US will continue to grow as states legalize sports betting.
Operating system: iOS, Android
Application Category: Game
Writer: Andrew Norton
- Odds prices
- Support
- Promotions
- user interface
Resume
William Hill is a strong choice for a sportsbook if you’re looking for one. The history and brand recognition, customer service options, phone service, abundance of banking options and simplicity of the app are all huge positives and should be considered. The areas for improvement are the William Hills bets and daily promotions and bonuses that major players such as DraftKings and FanDuel offer. If it is more engaged with its customer base that way, William Hill will become a major player in the United States.
Well done
- History and brand recognition
- Customer service
- Bank options
- Easy to use app and site
Needs help
- Bets
- Limited Bonuses for Existing Users
