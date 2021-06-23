Sports
Joe Girardi ejected after staring with Max Scherzer, Phillies loss ties
Phillies manager Joe Girardi wasted no time asking umpires to check an opposing pitcher for a foreign substance.
Girardi let umpires check Washington-starter Max Scherzer with one out in the fourth inning of Tuesday-evening’s game at Citizens Bank Park.
Scherzer turned out to have nothing on his person and eventually had the last word on Girardi and the Phillies.
The Nats won the game 3-2 and Girardi was eventually ejected after Scherzer looked down in the fifth inning.
When the wild night was over, the New York Mets (37-31) still led the NL East by four games, but the Nationals (34-36), winners of eight of their last nine, and Braves (35-37) had both moved into a tie for second place with the Phillies (34-36).
Scherzer had already been randomly checked by umpires after the first and third inning when Girardi asked umpires to inspect him again with one out in the fourth inning. The Washington right-hander wasn’t happy that Girardi asked for a new inspection and neither was his manager, Dave Martinez.
As the umpires approached Scherzer, the pitcher dramatically dropped his glove and cap to the ground and unfastened his belt to facilitate inspection. The pitcher even looked at the Phillies dugout and ran his fingers through his hair, as if to say he was clean.
During the inspection, Martinez gestured angrily at Girardi and the Phillies manager gestured back from his dugout.
The inspection trailed the Phillies 3-1 with a man on first base. After the inspection, Scherzer walked Brad Miller, then got two quick outs to end the inning.
Scherzer closed the next inning with a strikeout by JT Realmuto and stepped down the mound with his eyes on Girardi in the Phillies dugout. Girardi climbed the dugout stairs, went onto the field and invited Scherzer and someone else to deliver it. He was intercepted by the umpires and ejected when the Washington dugout called him down. Washington pitching coach Jim Hickey even seemed to mock Girardi.
On Monday, Major League Baseball began crackdown on pitchers who applied foreign substances to baseballs. A pitcher who applies a foreign substance to the baseball is subject to a 10-game suspension.
The Phillies were off Monday.
Before Tuesday’s game, Girardi said he wouldn’t hesitate to ask umpires to check a pitcher if he suspected foul play.
“I think you should think about it if you suspect it, yes,” he said. “However, I would hope that if they see something that is a repetitive action, the umpires would check.”
Girardi said he wouldn’t use game art. He would only ask an umpire to check a pitcher if he had a good reason to do so.
“I’m not going to play games,” he said. ‘That is stupid. If you see something that’s obvious, you’ll probably ask them.’
Scherzer left the game after five innings of a one-run ball, but that was enough for him to raise his record to 13-4 in 23 career starts against the Phillies and 7-1 in 10 starts at Citizens Bank Park.
Except for solo home runs by Bryce Harper in the second and Rhys Hoskins in the eighth, the Phillies’ offense was weak. The Phillies had only six hits, struckout 13 and were 1 for 10 with runners in scoring position. The Phils loaded the bases with one out in the ninth, but Washington closer Brad Hand retired Odubel Herrera and Hoskins to end the game.
Disturbingly, starter Zack Wheeler lasted only three innings in his shortest outing as Phillie. He allowed three runs. Wheeler, Aaron Nola and Zach Eflin, the top three starters for the Phillies, have been tagged for 15 earned runs in 10 innings since Saturday.
