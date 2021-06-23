Angel City Football Club wants to bring its mission of equality worldwide





Angel City Football Club, a women’s soccer team based in Los Angeles, will join the National Women’s Soccer League for the 2022 season. Digital media entrepreneur Julie Uhrman is the chairman of the team and one of the founders. She spoke with Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal at the Banc of California Stadium, where ACFC will play its home games. The team’s announcement in July made headlines, in part because of its origin story, which involved actress Natalie Portman and former U.S. women’s team player Abby Wambach. Abby Wambach (Tim Warner/Getty Images) “Natalie listened to Abby Wambach say that retirement is so different for female athletes than it is for male athletes,” Uhrman said. “Abby got the Icon Award at the ESPYs at the same time as Kobe [Bryant] and Peyton Manning, and they talked about where to spend their hundreds of millions of dollars. And Abby was trying to figure out how to get her mortgage off.’ Uhrman said the pay gap between men’s and women’s athletics lingered on Portman, who then decided to launch Angel City Football Club. Wambach, along with more than a dozen former members of the U.S. national team, joined the founding ownership group, which is primarily made up of women. Uhrman wants Angel City to become a global brand, comparable to the New York Yankees in baseball and FC Barcelona in football. “As an entrepreneur, as a media person, as a gaming executive, I know how to build communities and products, and I know how to entertain,” she said. “And that’s really what sport is.” The Los Angeles FC men’s team also plays at the Banc of California Stadium, here in August without seeing any fans. Uhrman said Angel City FC plans to change the stadium’s branding ahead of the team’s first game. (Harry How/Getty Images) She sees Angel City as a platform for equality and impact, with Angel City Football Club as “the platform’s first expression.” Her goal is to launch other products under the brand that fit the team’s story and values. “We strive to set higher expectations on and off the field,” said Uhrman. “We want to take women’s sport, and women’s football in particular, to the next level and show that it is just as good, if not better than any other professional sports team here, and that it deserves the attention and revenue that the men’s teams get it without trying.” Angel City has several corporate sponsors, including DoorDash and the Birdies shoe brand, which Uhrman said were drawn to the team because of its mission. Ten percent of the value of these deals goes to local causes. Birdies’ sponsorship has led to a women’s mentoring program, where interns learn about women in sport. The team has so far hired three football tenants and will soon announce its coach. Angel City’s first game is scheduled for April.

