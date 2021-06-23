Former Clayton State tennis standout Hannah Keeling named Georgia State Women’s Head Coach | Sport

Hannah Keeling, formerly the head coach of the state of Missouri, has been named head coach of the Georgia women’s tennis program, Panthers athletic Charlie Cobb announced Tuesday.
Keeling returns to Georgia, where she played collegiate at Clayton State and then served as an assistant coach for the men’s and women’s programs at Georgia Gwinnett College.
She became Missouri State head coach in January 2021 and led MSU to a 12-10 record this spring, including a runner-up finish at the Missouri Valley Conference Championships. MSU’s 4-1 record in conference play was its best result in more than a decade. Two of her players were named to the All-MVC team and a third was named to the All-Select team.
We’re excited to have Hannah join the Panther Family, said Cobb. “She is an accomplished coach with a history of success and we are confident that great things lie ahead for our women’s tennis program.
Over three seasons with GGC (2018-20), Keeling helped coach team and individual NAIA National Champions, including back-to-back NAIA team titles for the Grizzlies men’s and women’s teams in 2018 and 2019. After the 2019 Women’s Championship. she was named the ITA South Region Womens Assistant Coach of the Year.
Among the individual stars she helped coach were 2018 NAIA Women’s Singles National Champion Madeline Bosnjak and 2020 ITA Cup winner Maria Genovese.
During Keeling’s time at GGC, the men’s and women’s programs put together a record of 117-3 with 15 All-Americans.
Keeling was also director of the Stars of the Future program at Ginepri Performance Tennis in Marietta, where she helped develop junior players for the collegiate and professional levels. In this role, she teamed up with longtime pro player Robby Ginepri, who reached number 15 in the ATP rankings, and WTA/ATP coach Jason Parker.
I am so excited and grateful for the opportunity to take over the state of Georgia women’s tennis program, Keeling said. I am ready to start the coming season and work towards many successes in the future. Georgia State is a phenomenal school and I’m excited to be part of the team here. I want to thank the Director of Athletics Charlie Cobb for this opportunity.
As a college player, Keeling was a Top 20 singles player in NCAA Division II, earning four first-team all-conference honors in Clayton State singles and doubles from 2012-15. She helped the program reach a No. 4 national ranking in NCAA Division II during the 2012-13 season.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in health and fitness management from Clayton State in 2015.
Keeling is still active as a player and participates in the professional circuit of the International Tennis Federations and in several pro-am charity events in the United States.
She was one of the best juniors in the UK when she played for Hampshire, England, then played in the French national women’s circuit.
Keeling is originally from Southampton, England, but has been home to Atlanta for over 10 years.
