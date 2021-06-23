Mangesh Mopkar, the only Indian to lead table tennis matches at the Tokyo Olympics

Mangesh Mopkar will lead the table tennis matches at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The veteran referee will be the only Indian to fulfill his role as a technical official at the postponed Summer Games.

Indians will closely follow the table tennis events at the Tokyo Olympics. Up to four Indian rowers have qualified for the four-yearly games for the first time. Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Ganasekaran, Manika Batra and Sutirtha Mukherjee will represent the country at the Tokyo Games.

The Tokyo Olympics will be held from July 23 to August 8, 2021. The table tennis events will begin on July 25. Blue Badge referee Mangesh Mopkar leaves for Japan on July 20 to referee matches.

International referee Mangesh Mopkar was selected based on his outstanding track record as a referee at major table tennis events. Mangesh Mopkar has played nearly 30 international tournaments over the past ten years, ten of which are abroad.

Nagpur-based Mangesh Mopkar was India’s first choice for the job. The 59-year-old explained the selection procedure in an exclusive conversation with Sportskeeda. He said:

The Organizing Committee of the Tokyo Olympics has asked the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) to submit two names, one male and one female, with their track record of the past five years. The data includes performance and evaluations at international events during that period. Based on my good track record, TTFI nominated me. No official has taken the plunge. “

Mopkar started leading international TT tournaments in 2011

Mopkar started leading international TT events in 2011. He has been able to maintain his blue badge status thanks to his knowledge of the rules and regulations of the game. Due to the policy of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), a technical official can only qualify for the Olympics once.

The ITTF has made it a policy not to send an official twice for a major event like the Olympics. Since the event takes place every four years and if one person goes multiple times, the others don’t have the chance. Like athletes, the Olympics are also a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for all officials, said Mangesh Mopkar, who acquired VRS from Bank of India in October 2019.

Amid the pandemic, hosting the Tokyo Olympics is a challenging task for everyone. All players and officials traveling to Japan must follow the strict guidelines established by the Organizing Committee.