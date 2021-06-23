Mangesh Mopkar, the only Indian to lead table tennis matches at the Tokyo Olympics

Mangesh Mopkar will lead the table tennis matches at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The veteran referee will be the only Indian to fulfill his role as a technical official at the postponed Summer Games.
Indians will closely follow the table tennis events at the Tokyo Olympics. Up to four Indian rowers have qualified for the four-yearly games for the first time. Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Ganasekaran, Manika Batra and Sutirtha Mukherjee will represent the country at the Tokyo Games.
The Tokyo Olympics will be held from July 23 to August 8, 2021. The table tennis events will begin on July 25. Blue Badge referee Mangesh Mopkar leaves for Japan on July 20 to referee matches.
International referee Mangesh Mopkar was selected based on his outstanding track record as a referee at major table tennis events. Mangesh Mopkar has played nearly 30 international tournaments over the past ten years, ten of which are abroad.
Nagpur-based Mangesh Mopkar was India’s first choice for the job. The 59-year-old explained the selection procedure in an exclusive conversation with Sportskeeda. He said:
The Organizing Committee of the Tokyo Olympics has asked the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) to submit two names, one male and one female, with their track record of the past five years. The data includes performance and evaluations at international events during that period. Based on my good track record, TTFI nominated me. No official has taken the plunge. “
Mopkar started leading international TT tournaments in 2011
Mopkar started leading international TT events in 2011. He has been able to maintain his blue badge status thanks to his knowledge of the rules and regulations of the game. Due to the policy of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), a technical official can only qualify for the Olympics once.
The ITTF has made it a policy not to send an official twice for a major event like the Olympics. Since the event takes place every four years and if one person goes multiple times, the others don’t have the chance. Like athletes, the Olympics are also a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for all officials, said Mangesh Mopkar, who acquired VRS from Bank of India in October 2019.
Amid the pandemic, hosting the Tokyo Olympics is a challenging task for everyone. All players and officials traveling to Japan must follow the strict guidelines established by the Organizing Committee.
Immediately after the Olympics I have to perform in Doha on 25 August. They want all officials to be on site at least a week in advance due to pandemic protocols. I will fulfill the role of deputy referee in the prestigious tournament, said Mopkar.
Maharashtra Table Tennis Association Vice President Deepak Dhote and Executive Member Ashutosh Potnis called Mopkar’s appointment a “proud moment” for the entire TT state brotherhood.
It is a source of pride for all of Maharashtra as Mangesh Mopkar is the only one from India to lead the Olympics. There is nothing better and greater than this for an athlete or official. He has a deep knowledge of the game and vast experience in handling the situation on the pitch. I’m sure he will do brilliantly,” said Potnis.
He added that Mopkar played an important role in the development of several young TT referees from the region.
Also read: Sharath Kamal in perfect shape, both technically and mentally, for Tokyo Olympics, says Brother Rajath
Login / Register to reply
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos