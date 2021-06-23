Red Sox vs. Rays – Game Recap – June 22, 2021

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As advertised, Wander Franco got off to a great start for the Tampa Bay Rays with his production and forecasting.

Franco hit a three-run homer and a double in his big league-debut for the Rays, who lost the seventh consecutive game to the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday-evening, 9-5 in 11 innings.

Considered the best prospect in the minor leagues, 20-year-old Franco closed off Eduardo Rodriguez in the fifth and pulled his first curtain call into the majors.

In that at bat, I actually knew I was going to hit a home run, because that was the field I was looking for, Franco said through an interpreter. In the end I got the pitch I was looking for and was able to help the team.

Franco pointed to his father, who was at the match, as he went over the plate. He got the ball back and plans to display it at his home in the Dominican Republic.

I felt super good, Franco said through an interpreter. God sent me a surprise with all this.”

Acclaimed Rays manager Kevin Cash: Pretty electric player.”

Win or lose, of course we try to win them all, but it had to be a great day for Wander and his family. A talented player who will be fun to watch in the coming months,” he said.

Franco doubled in the seventh and finished 2 for 4 with a walk. The switch-hitting infielder got to first base with one out and a runner in the ninth and grounded out to the mound.

What a good player he is, said Boston manager Alex Cora. The way he controls the at bat for how young he is. They have a special.

Rafael Devers hit a hard grounder that went between the legs of first baseman Yandy Dazs for a two-run double during Boston’s four-run 11th from Pete Fairbanks (1-3).

Darwinzon Hernandez (2-2) went down 1 1/3 scoreless innings and retired Brandon Lowe with two ups and two outs in the 10th.

Hunter Renfroe homered for the AL East-leading Red Sox. Rodriguez gave up five runs and seven hits in six innings, and had his scoreless streak of eight games.

Renfroe had an RBI single and Kike Hernndez hit a sacrifice fly in the 11th.

Franco was called up by Triple-A Durham earlier in the day and received a lovely ovation as he took to the field to run the pregame. Some fans at Tropicana Field stood up when Ray’s lineup was announced over the public address system and the salute grew into a full standing ovation with fans in the left field stands chanting Wander Franco as he walked to the plate to punch in first. .

As second batter and making his debut at third base, Franco alertly started a double play in the eighth. It came after Devers doubled down from an overhanging catwalk.

Franco fielded Renfroe’s grounder and ran to Devers, who was called up for driving out of the baseline trying to advance. Franco then threw to the first to finish the game.

JD Martinez drove in two with a double, Devers had a sacrifice fly and Renfroe hit a homerun with two runs off Ryan Yarbrough, while Boston led 5-2 in the third.

Francisco Meja drove in a run with an infield single in the first, with Franco scoring the second run off shortstop Xander Bogaert’s throwing error to the second run in an attempt to get a force out.

WEIRD OUTS

Tampa Bay’s Kevin Kiermaier went out in second in the ninth after 2B Herndez lost the ball trying to make a tap. The ball went to Bogaerts, who picked it up and stepped on the bag. … Bobby Dalbec of Boston was thrown to the plate when he tried to score from third place in the 10th after Fairbanks pitch passed catcher Mike Zunino. It was a crazy game,” said Cora.

ANOTHER ROOKIE

C Connor Wong was recalled from Triple-A Worcester by Boston before the game and made his major league debut as a pinch-runner in second place to start the 11th. He scored on Devers go-ahead hit.

TRAINERS ROOM

Red Sox: LHP Chris Sale (Tommy John operation) will pitch to hitters on Saturday. C Kevin Plawecki, injured Sunday, went into the 10-day IL with a left hamstring injury. INF Christian Arroyo (bruised right shin) could be available on Wednesday.

NEXT ONE

Boston RHP Garrett Richards (4-4) and Rays LHP Rich Hill (5-2) are Wednesday-evening starters.

