ECS Malta: GOZ vs OVR Dream 11 prediction today: Fantasy cricket tips for Gozo vs Overseas match





GOZ vs OVR Dream 11 prediction today | Photo Credits: Representative Image Gozo will face Overseas in consecutive 35th and 36th ECS T10 Malta matches at the Marsa Sports Complex on Wednesdays at 4:30pm IST and 6:30pm IST respectively. Gozo is currently in the penultimate position in the Group B standings with just one win from six matches. They won against Swieqi United, but all other five defeats were by wide margins. To stay in the race, they have to keep an eye on wins to make way for knockouts. While Overseas struggles in the tournament with two wins and as many losses from four matches. They comfortably won their back-to-back opening games against Mater Dei. However, in the next appearance against Super Kings, they lost both games in disappointment. The game against Gozo is their chance to take some good points. My Dream11 prediction for the Gozo vs Overseas match wedstrijd Clyde Palmer, Ajeesh Antony, Andrew Naudi, Charl Kleinepunte, Milton Devasia, Jurg Hirschi (VC), Callum Burke (C), Senthil Raj, David Marks, Shibil Palakkalappil, Sandeep Sasikumar GOZ vs OVR Predicted to Start Playing XIs for Gozo vs Overseas gozo: Milton Devasia, Sandeep Sasikumar, Senthil Raj, Shibil Palakkalappil, Janak Bhandari, Jerin Jacob (c), Basil Scaria, Aji Wilson, Ajeesh Antony, Rajeesh Jawaharlal (wk), Saikumar Nellikkunnu Overseas: Clyde Palmer (wk), Christo Viljoen, Callum Burke, Charl Kleinepunte, Jurg Hirschi (c), David Marks, Gerald Sant, Aron Oulton, Luke Bradley, Michael Hart, Andrew Naudi GOZ vs OVR Full Squads for Gozo vs Overseas gozo: Ajeesh Antony, Aji Wilson, Ajin Jose, Basil Scaria, Janak Bhandari, Jerin Jacob, Leonard Nijan, Milton Devasia, Rajeesh Jawaharlal, Renju Ravi, Saikumar Nellikkunnu, Sandeep Sasikumar, Senthil Raj, Shibil Palakkalappil, Siljo Varkey, Tanu Babu Overseas: Alex Meears, Andrew Naudi, Aron Oulton, Callum Burke, Charl Kleinepunte, Christo Viljoen, Clyde Palmer, Clyde Rossouw, David Marks, Deon Vosloo, Eldon Pillay, Ethan Xuereb, Gerald Sant, Heinrich Gericke, Henry Redknap, Jack Barritt, Jaz Cable , Jean Pierre Ford, Jurg Hirschi, Luke Bradley, Matthew Towns, Michael Hart, Peter Rydzkowski, Sean Byrne







