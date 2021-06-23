Tigers for UCF, Boise State in Athlon . ranking





Athlon Sports took the liberty to rank all 130 Division I FBS college football programs nationwide and Auburn football ended up exactly where they should be given their recent history and the overall health of the program. Just outside the top 25, but not too far off so as not to still be in the mix to re-enter it at any time. After all, the SEC West offers every member the opportunity to immediately improve their profile with a dominant stretch. The Tigers – who went through a major regime change by handing over the reins from Gus Malzahn to Bryan Harsin – ended up at #29 in the rankings (aggregated by 247Sports). The landing spot is especially interesting when you consider who is just behind them. UCF, the program that Malzahn picked from the coaching carousel, and Boise State, the school where Harsin spent his playing career and the last six years of his coaching career, were ranked number 30 and 31, respectively. Both could stand out in 2021 if they could recover from seasons in which neither claimed the conference championship. The Mountain West was won by San Jose State, while Cincinnati parlayed their AAC title in an NY6 appearance (and loss to Georgia). Meanwhile, the Tigers have a lot of work to do to restore their position in the SEC, with Ole Miss (27) and LSU (17) remaining ahead of them despite Auburn Football beating both in 2020. One of the country’s toughest schedules and a new head coach who lacks Power 5 coaching experience experts could be negative about AU’s prospects for 2021, but Tank Bigsby’s legs and Bo Nix’s potential improvement/replacement at QB could help develop a run for the ages on the Plains in the return season for all that makes it a unique college football community. Let’s hope Auburn Football and Tigers HC Bryan Harsin can both have a better year than their exes.

