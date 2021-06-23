2020-21 Main Street Preps All-Midstate Girls Tennis Team | Prepare sports





Main Street Preps has named its 2020-21 All-Midstate girls tennis team. See below for superlative honours, first and second teams, and honorable mention selections. Player of the Year Riley Collins (Jr., Ensworth): Collins went 8-1 on the season in No. 1 singles ahead of 12-2 Ensworth. In addition to winning matches against Brentwood Academy star Payton Tomicheck, Collins and Anna Chambers reached the final of the Division II-AA doubles. Player of the Year Runner-up Payton Tomicheck (Fr., Brentwood Academy): Tomicheck went on to play 14-4 No. 1 singles as a freshman for the Eagles. She won the Middle Region individual singles title and advanced to the Division II-AA semifinals. Team of the Year Franklin: The Admirals enjoyed a breakthrough campaign. They played in only their second state tournament, reaching the team state finals for the first time in the program’s history before falling to Science Hill. All Midstate First Team Lisa Messier (Jr., Franklin): Messier went 22-0 on the season in No. 1 singles and helped Franklin to his first-ever state final. Anna Chambers (Sr, Ensworth): The singles unbeaten run helped Ensworth finish 12-1. She and Riley Collins were state doubles finalists in Division II-AA. Grace Stout (So., Ravenwood): One of only two Midstate players to reach the Large School quarterfinals in singles. Carlie Mitchell (Jr., Harpeth Hall): The No. 12-ranked junior in Tennessee this spring, according to tennisrecruiting.net, Mitchell fell to Tomicheck in the quarterfinals of the Division II-AA. All-Midstate Second Team Ella Sallee (Jr., CPA): The No. 1 in singles led CPA to second in the district, third in the region, and the quarterfinals of the state tournament for the first time since 2011. Individually, Sallee finished first in the district, second in the region, and fourth in the state. Livi Rothschild (Jr., Merrol Hyde): She went 9-3 in singles, 15-4 overall and was crucial in Merrol Hyde’s Region 5 team championship win. Ayden Kujawa (Jr., Clarksville Academy): Kujawa and Sallee were the only Midstate players to reach the Division II-A girls’ singles semifinals. Marisa Wirtz (Jr., Station Camp): She and Stout were the only Midstate players to reach the quarterfinals of the Large School Singles Tournament. Honorable Mention Gabby Siew (USN), Meera Boyapati (USN), Aubrey Carper (Brentwood Academy), Cali Smith (Brentwood Academy), Ella Konig (Summertown), Gracie Kelly (Summertown), Morgan Brown (Watertown), Shelby Franklin (FRA), Sophia Cullison (Lipscomb Academy).

