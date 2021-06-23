Sports in a minute: Newburyport McCoy commits to West Point men’s hockey | Local sports





McCoy commits to West Point Since graduating from Newburyport High in 2019Hunter McCoyhas continued to pursue his dream of playing college hockey, and recently that dream finally came true when the former Clipper star announced his commitment to play Division 1 hockey at Army West Point. McCoy, 20, currently plays junior hockey with the Maryland Black Bears of the North American Hockey League. Last winter, he scored 14 goals and 21 assists for 35 points in 53 games and was named NAHL East Divisions Star of the Week twice. Hunter came to Maryland as a man on a mission. He competes hard in everything he does, and is truly passionate about the game, Black Bears head coach Clint Mylymok said in a team statement announcing McCoys’ commitment. He’s a great story for the younger players in our program. He believed in himself, he works hard to get better, and he loves to compete every time he hits the ice. He knew what to do, on and off the ice to get a commitment, and took charge of his destiny. We couldn’t be happier or prouder of Hunter McCoy. Leger gets a very good person and hockey player on their campus. McCoy joins a proud tradition of Newburyport natives to adapt to West Point men’s hockey.Derek Hines, the former star of St. Johns Prep who was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2005, also played for West Point and served as senior captain in 2003. Agganis All Stars The Agganis All-Stars Games returned to the North Shore for the first time in two years this past weekend and there were several big names in Newburyport. The selected ones include Newburyports Jacob Buontempo and Nick Whitefor baseball, pentuckets; Sarah Sargent for softball, Tritons James Tatros for boys lacrosse and Georgetowns JT Murphy for boys basketball. The games ran from Sunday through Wednesday and were held at various locations in Lynn, primarily Manning Stadium and Fraser Field. Odoy, Wiehe honored Two locals were among 13 statewide players recently honored by the Jack Grinold Eastern Massachusetts Chapter as scholar-athletes of the National Football Foundation. Tritons Kyle Odoy and St. Johns Preps Peter Wiehe of Newburyport were recognized for their talents on the football field and in the classroom, and they will now receive a plaque and display their name in the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. Odoy was also recently named Moynihan Lumber North Shore Student-Athlete of the Year and will attend the US Naval Academy, while Wiehe is a two-time Super Bowl champion at St. Johns Prep and will play college football at Tufts. Tournament of Champions The Newburyport Warriors U12 boys soccer team is having a fantastic spring season and will compete in the Massachusetts Tournament of Champions in Lancaster this weekend. The team, made up of local fifth and sixth division teams, qualified for the Essex County playoffs after 6-1-1 in the regular season and secured a wildcard spot in the Tournament of Champions after losing in the final to Essex County . Newburyport will be one of 12 teams from across the state in the field and the tournament will take place June 25-27. Maudslay Summer XC Series Due to a conflict with upcoming MIAA Track and Field All-State meetings, the first race of the Maudslay Summer Cross Country Series scheduled for Thursday, June 24 has been canceled. Instead, the series will return after a one-year COVID-related absence on Thursday, July 1, and from then through July 29, the races will take place on Thursday nights at Maudslay State Park from 6:30 p.m. There will be two races per night, one 1.5 miles and the other 3.0 miles, and races are open to runners of all ages. Ribbons will be provided for all finishers aged 12 and under, and those who run four races will receive a T-shirt. Registration is free, although donations are accepted to cover the cost of ribbons and shirts, and for more information email Don Hennigar at [email protected]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos