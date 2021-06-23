Sports in a minute: Newburyport McCoy commits to West Point men’s hockey | Local sports

McCoy commits to West Point
Since graduating from Newburyport High in 2019Hunter McCoyhas continued to pursue his dream of playing college hockey, and recently that dream finally came true when the former Clipper star announced his commitment to play Division 1 hockey at Army West Point. McCoy, 20, currently plays junior hockey with the Maryland Black Bears of the North American Hockey League. Last winter, he scored 14 goals and 21 assists for 35 points in 53 games and was named NAHL East Divisions Star of the Week twice.
Hunter came to Maryland as a man on a mission. He competes hard in everything he does, and is truly passionate about the game, Black Bears head coach Clint Mylymok said in a team statement announcing McCoys’ commitment. He’s a great story for the younger players in our program. He believed in himself, he works hard to get better, and he loves to compete every time he hits the ice. He knew what to do, on and off the ice to get a commitment, and took charge of his destiny. We couldn’t be happier or prouder of Hunter McCoy. Leger gets a very good person and hockey player on their campus.
McCoy joins a proud tradition of Newburyport natives to adapt to West Point men’s hockey.Derek Hines, the former star of St. Johns Prep who was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2005, also played for West Point and served as senior captain in 2003.
Agganis All Stars
The Agganis All-Stars Games returned to the North Shore for the first time in two years this past weekend and there were several big names in Newburyport. The selected ones include Newburyports Jacob Buontempo and Nick Whitefor baseball, pentuckets; Sarah Sargent for softball, Tritons James Tatros for boys lacrosse and Georgetowns JT Murphy for boys basketball. The games ran from Sunday through Wednesday and were held at various locations in Lynn, primarily Manning Stadium and Fraser Field.
Odoy, Wiehe honored
Two locals were among 13 statewide players recently honored by the Jack Grinold Eastern Massachusetts Chapter as scholar-athletes of the National Football Foundation. Tritons Kyle Odoy and St. Johns Preps Peter Wiehe of Newburyport were recognized for their talents on the football field and in the classroom, and they will now receive a plaque and display their name in the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. Odoy was also recently named Moynihan Lumber North Shore Student-Athlete of the Year and will attend the US Naval Academy, while Wiehe is a two-time Super Bowl champion at St. Johns Prep and will play college football at Tufts.
Tournament of Champions
The Newburyport Warriors U12 boys soccer team is having a fantastic spring season and will compete in the Massachusetts Tournament of Champions in Lancaster this weekend. The team, made up of local fifth and sixth division teams, qualified for the Essex County playoffs after 6-1-1 in the regular season and secured a wildcard spot in the Tournament of Champions after losing in the final to Essex County . Newburyport will be one of 12 teams from across the state in the field and the tournament will take place June 25-27.
Maudslay Summer XC Series
Due to a conflict with upcoming MIAA Track and Field All-State meetings, the first race of the Maudslay Summer Cross Country Series scheduled for Thursday, June 24 has been canceled. Instead, the series will return after a one-year COVID-related absence on Thursday, July 1, and from then through July 29, the races will take place on Thursday nights at Maudslay State Park from 6:30 p.m. There will be two races per night, one 1.5 miles and the other 3.0 miles, and races are open to runners of all ages. Ribbons will be provided for all finishers aged 12 and under, and those who run four races will receive a T-shirt. Registration is free, although donations are accepted to cover the cost of ribbons and shirts, and for more information email Don Hennigar at [email protected]