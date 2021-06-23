Inevitable NIL legislation positive for college football, says Kirk Ferentz

The Iowas head coach and dean of college football isn’t exactly sure how name, image and likeness will affect the sport, but he knows he’ll find out soon.

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks to players after spring training at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, May 1, 2021.

Even the University of Iowas Kirk Ferentz, the longest-serving head coach in college football, isn’t sure how possible name, image and likeness laws will affect the landscape of the sport. But maybe he’ll find out soon.

U.S. Supreme Court unanimously on Monday ruled against the NCAAs restrictions on athlete compensation for educational benefits. The decision is not directly related to NIL, but clears the way for the NCAA to pass NIL legislation, maybe on july 1.

I don’t know what it’s going to mean for someone in college football, Ferentz said at a news conference on Tuesday. I think most of us will learn along the way.

The 9-0 statement in NCAA v. Alston is expected to strengthen the rights of athletes, compensate them beyond the cost of attending university by allowing athletic departments to offer internships, graduate school scholarships, computer equipment, study abroad programs, and up to $5,980 in educational benefits unless conference rules dictate otherwise.

In a unanimous opinion following Monday’s ruling, Judge Brett Kavanaugh said the NCAA is not above the law.

Nowhere else in America can companies get away with not paying their employees a fair market rate based on their theory that their product is defined by not paying their employees a fair market rate, Kavanaugh wrote.

The NCAA Council awaited the ruling to determine how to proceed with the NIL legislation. The NCAA has until July to implement a nationwide NIL framework before state-specific NIL laws go into effect.

To date, 19 states have officially passed specific laws giving athletes NIL rights and seven of those will come into effect in July.

The NIL bill in the Iowa Legislature died this spring.

Ferentz said on Tuesday that there is ambiguity about NIL and college football, as well as what the timeline will look like in that regard.

He cited challenges the legislation could create, such as making time management more difficult for some athletes who may get caught up in figuring out approvals while in school.

But the Hawkeye coach, who is entering his 23rd year to lead the program, said passing NIL legislation is inevitable, saying he thought it would be a “positive” for the sport and its athletes, even if there are any details to find out.

If passed, Tyrone Tracy Jr., a sophomore in a red shirt, has some ideas about how he can take advantage of the newfound freedom.

Tracy said he and other college athletes across the country have extensive opportunities to take advantage of themselves, from organizing autograph sessions to running soccer camps for kids in the area.

Tracy, while staying focused on his roster responsibilities, is vocal in his support of athletes who take advantage of their name, image and likeness.

In college, for many people, their names are bigger than when they’re out of college, Tracy said Tuesday. If you can make money now, you should be able to. Because the next step when you finish studying, you don’t know what’s going to happen.

Tracy Joins Men’s Basketball Player Jordan Bohannon and women’s basketball player Caitlin Clark (both of whom met with NCAA President Mark Emmert in April to discuss NIL) as notable Hawkeyes athletes to voice their views on the subject.

A counter-argument to compensating college athletes is that this would dilute the product and in fact reduce amateurism altogether.

But Tracy believes athletes should be given the opportunity to capitalize on the value of the product they help create.

You already know there are a lot of people taking advantage of your game, Tracy said. You know you won’t get any of it. That’s why I think [NIL] is so huge. There are people in every team who can earn something from this.

I feel like every year there are people who miss out on that opportunity. This is literally a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for many people. Many people do not come home with a lot of money. With this money, their family could help at home. Some people don’t understand that. If this is passed on, there will be more smiles than frowns.