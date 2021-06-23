Until the Olympic return of golf, DeChambeau dared not dream it

Bryson DeChambeau grew up watching the Olympics and wished he could someday participate.

As a golfer, he knew that was a bit far-fetched.

Although the sport was part of the Olympic program early in the 20th century, it was dropped from 1904 until it returned to Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

There was never a thought in my head before 2016, of course I thought I would be in the Olympics, he said this week after he made the field for the Tokyo Games. I never thought that. By playing as well as I have in recent years, I got that chance.”

DeChambeau, 27, was a year away from his amateur days in 2016 and didn’t come close to earning one of four American spots on the Olympic field. Now he is the sixth golfer in the world one of four Americans selected for the 60-man field who will play from July 30 through August at the Kasumigaseki Country Club outside Tokyo. 8.

Advertisement

Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele will also represent the US; world No. 2 Dustin Johnson has opted out.

DeChambeau said he remembers loving Olympic table tennis as a child and seeing Michael Phelps dominate swimming in Athens and Beijing. Above all, he hoped one day to march into an Olympic stadium during the opening ceremony.

When I missed it in Rio in 2016, I was like Man, that’s a goal of mine that I want to check off the list. I want to be an Olympian for the US team, he said. And I am lucky enough to say that I am now an Olympian.

DeChambeau said Rickie Fowler, who played in Rio, said it was the coolest experience ever.

Not that he needed any convincing.

From now on, I’m definitely going, he said, acknowledging that the games have already been delayed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and that Japan is still partially locked down. Of course, if something crazy happened, we wouldn’t all go.”

Advertisement

The 2020 US Open champion, DeChambeau led this year’s tournament with nine holes to play before imploding in the back nine at Torrey Pines. He made back-to-back bogeys on numbers 11 and 12, then took a triple on the 13th hole and a quadruple bogey on the 17th.

He finished the final round with a 6-over 77, nine strokes behind winner John Rahm.

This week takes him to TPC River Highlands outside of Hartford, Connecticut, for the Travelers Championship. Five of the world’s top 10 players are on the field, including Johnson, Patrick Reed and Brooks Koepka.

DeChambeau played in the tournament five times, never missing the cut and finishing in the top 10 for the past three years.

It fits my game pretty well. Hopefully I can fix the driver a little bit more while still struggling with that. The miss hits are a bit too wild. And that’s what I want to change this week, he said. If I can do that, I think I have a good chance of competing.

Advertisement

DeChambeau also said he was eager to get back in front of the fans after playing last year’s tournament on an empty court. If that brings out the hecklers trying? stoke his feud with Koepka, that’s good too.

It’s something that just rolls off my back, he said. People think it bothers me. It does not. Not at all. It’s just an afterthought for me. I hear it and it doesn’t even register in my head anymore. So people can keep saying it if they want to. I have no problem with it. It’s funny, if anything.

And good for golf?

“There are some good aspects to it,” he said. If you start saying it now during someone’s golf swing, it’s different. But, you know, walking the fairway, whatever? It doesn’t help, it doesn’t hurt either.

____

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports