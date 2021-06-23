The Harlem Globetrotters want the NBA to open up the league to them : NPR

switch caption Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Harlem Globetrotters say it’s high time for the NBA to make them part of the top professional basketball league as a franchise.

In an open letter to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, the Harlem Globetrotters called on Silver to recognize the team’s decades-long contributions to the competition. “As the NBA grew, you could attract the best black players, but we remember who helped the NBA get it all going,” the letter reads.

It went on to say, “You can’t just pretend we don’t exist anymore. It’s time to right the wrongs and rewrite history. It’s time for the NBA to honor what the Globetrotters have done for OUR sports, both here in the US and around the world.”

The team is an exhibition basketball team and has won 27,000 games since its inception in 1926 and played in 123 countries. The team said in its letter that it believes it is on par with the other professional teams out there today.

remarkable players, including Wilt Chamberlain, Connie Hawkins, and Nat “Sweetwater” Clifton, started out with the Globetrotters before making their way into the NBA.

In 1940, the Globetrotters won their first World Basketball Championship, beating the Chicago Bruins. In 1948 and 1949, the Globetrotters twice defeated the NBA’s Minneapolis Lakers world champion, which influenced the debate about black players being allowed to participate in the game at a professional level according to the history of the Globetrotter.

After the wins over the Lakers, Clifton became the first black player to sign an NBA contract when he joined the New York Knicks in 1950.

The NBA and its players have championed social justice and racial equality in recent years. But the Globetrotters said their innovation and contributions to the league — namely to the integration of the NBA — brought it to where it is today.

“Don’t get us wrong, we love what you guys have been up to lately and we are proud of how your players are standing up to make a difference in their communities,” the team wrote. “But don’t twist it; basketball wouldn’t be what it is today without us.”

The NBA has not yet responded to this letter.

NBA expansion is already on the table

For the Harlem Globetrotters to enter the league, the NBA would have to approve a league expansion, a process of adding new teams.

in Dec, NBA Commissioner Silver told press before the start of the season, that expansion of the competition was on the table.

“I think I’ve always said it’s kind of a clear destiny of the league that you expand at some point,” Silver said at the time. “I would say it has meant that we may have dusted off some of the analysis on the economic and competitive effects of expansion. We put in a little more time than before the pandemic. But certainly not to the point that expansion is at the forefront .”

Seattle is a reported top pick for the league to expand into. The city used to be the home of the Supersonics, but the team moved to Oklahoma City in 2008. It was renamed the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The NBA last expanded when the Charlotte Bobcats, now the Hornets, were added in 2004.