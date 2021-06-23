Sports
The Harlem Globetrotters want the NBA to open up the league to them : NPR
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
The Harlem Globetrotters say it’s high time for the NBA to make them part of the top professional basketball league as a franchise.
In an open letter to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, the Harlem Globetrotters called on Silver to recognize the team’s decades-long contributions to the competition. “As the NBA grew, you could attract the best black players, but we remember who helped the NBA get it all going,” the letter reads.
It went on to say, “You can’t just pretend we don’t exist anymore. It’s time to right the wrongs and rewrite history. It’s time for the NBA to honor what the Globetrotters have done for OUR sports, both here in the US and around the world.”
The team is an exhibition basketball team and has won 27,000 games since its inception in 1926 and played in 123 countries. The team said in its letter that it believes it is on par with the other professional teams out there today.
remarkable players, including Wilt Chamberlain, Connie Hawkins, and Nat “Sweetwater” Clifton, started out with the Globetrotters before making their way into the NBA.
In 1940, the Globetrotters won their first World Basketball Championship, beating the Chicago Bruins. In 1948 and 1949, the Globetrotters twice defeated the NBA’s Minneapolis Lakers world champion, which influenced the debate about black players being allowed to participate in the game at a professional level according to the history of the Globetrotter.
After the wins over the Lakers, Clifton became the first black player to sign an NBA contract when he joined the New York Knicks in 1950.
The NBA and its players have championed social justice and racial equality in recent years. But the Globetrotters said their innovation and contributions to the league — namely to the integration of the NBA — brought it to where it is today.
“Don’t get us wrong, we love what you guys have been up to lately and we are proud of how your players are standing up to make a difference in their communities,” the team wrote. “But don’t twist it; basketball wouldn’t be what it is today without us.”
The NBA has not yet responded to this letter.
NBA expansion is already on the table
For the Harlem Globetrotters to enter the league, the NBA would have to approve a league expansion, a process of adding new teams.
in Dec, NBA Commissioner Silver told press before the start of the season, that expansion of the competition was on the table.
“I think I’ve always said it’s kind of a clear destiny of the league that you expand at some point,” Silver said at the time. “I would say it has meant that we may have dusted off some of the analysis on the economic and competitive effects of expansion. We put in a little more time than before the pandemic. But certainly not to the point that expansion is at the forefront .”
Seattle is a reported top pick for the league to expand into. The city used to be the home of the Supersonics, but the team moved to Oklahoma City in 2008. It was renamed the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The NBA last expanded when the Charlotte Bobcats, now the Hornets, were added in 2004.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]