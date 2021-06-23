3 best landing spots for transfers for WR Jake Smith

New head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Football program took an unexpected blow this month. Texas learned on June 22 that it would lose the former four-star recruit and junior wide receiver Jake Smith to the NCAA Transfer Portal. This news is quite abrupt and shocking for Texas, but it is something this group will need to recover from soon.

It won’t be long before Sark and the Longhorns summer practice ends and fall camp begins. Before that time, the Longhorns must have largely figured out the depth map of the receiving corps.

Admittedly, the loss of Smith is something the Longhorns have mixed feelings about. On the one hand, it looks like Texas will still be okay in terms of wide receiver depth heading into next season, even with Smith’s loss. On top of that, Smith has been injured many times over the past two years.

Texas Football and WR Jake Smith Are Breaking Up This Offseason?

On the other hand, the Longhorns haven’t shown much depth in the receiving corps this year, and Smith has been one of their most prolific returning wideouts. It hurts to lose recurring production that still had a lot of potential to achieve with a player like Smith.

As for the next steps for Smith, what could be the move for him after putting his name on the transfer portal this week?

Here’s a look at three notable potential landing spots for Smith off the portal this offseason.