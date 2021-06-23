Petaluma Tennis Community Welcomes Lucchesi Court Improvements

To call the tennis court work at Lucchesi Park repair and resurfacing would be an understatement. It’s more like a rebuild from the ground up. It was total rehabilitation and rebuilding, said Petaluma Parks and Recreation Deputy Director Drew Halter.

The project, which the tennis enthusiasts of Petaluma have been looking forward to for a long time, is not yet completely finished. The final ground level has yet to be placed and the lanes striped. Halter said the courts should be ready to play by mid-July.

Tennis association Petaluma is very enthusiastic about the renovated city tennis courts. The city is repairing the courts not only in Lucchesi Park, but also in McNear and Del Oro Parks. Those, along with the existing courts in Leghorns Park, will give us 10 very useful public courts, Lynn King, president of the Petaluma Tennis Association, said in an email.

The courts themselves are only part of the project. There will also be new LED lighting, new fencing, new benches and more.

The adjacent handball fields have also been renovated.

One of the parks courts has been converted into four pickleball courts. Pickleball is here to stay, Halter said. We need to have a place where people can play.

While city workers wait for materials to be ready for the Lucchesi courts, they have moved the work to Del Oro Park, a small neighborhood park near Casa Grande High School with one tennis court.

The city also plans to renovate the courts in McNear Park once the Lucchesi project is complete.

The $440,000 Lucchesi Park project was funded with money from the Sonoma County bond Measure M.

The funds allow us to provide recreational facilities at a time when people really need them, says Halter.

Halter acknowledged that the project may have been completed earlier had it not been for the pandemic.

It was a matter of bandwidth, he said. With the pandemic, our engineers and employees had to shift their focus.

The project was led by Jonthan Sanglerat of the city’s public utilities and capital improvements department. He’s done a great job leading the project, Halter said.

King said the need for more courts is great.

The number of people interested in tennis in Petaluma has really risen, and with the closure of the only tennis club in town a few years ago, the courts had become increasingly crowded. For a city of nearly 60,000 inhabitants, there was a real shortage of playable courses.

In addition, since tennis was one of the few sports that could be practiced during the pandemic, many people are dusting off their old rackets and playing. Many children and young adults are starting to play for the first time.

This is exciting, agrees Chris Horne, board member of the Petaluma Tennis Association and general manager of the Marin Tennis Club. It opens so many doors of opportunity.

The Petaluma Tennis Association recently signed an agreement with the Petaluma City Schools District for continued use of the tennis courts of both the Petaluma and Casa Grande high schools.

King said she hopes the PTA can work with the school district to refurbish those courts.

Those jobs could also use a major overhaul, and high school is where a lot of our players start, she explained. Tennis is a lifelong game, one that you can start young and play into your seventies or older, and you don’t need a lot of equipment or a lot of people to play as long as you have a job. She said.