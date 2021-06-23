Penn State Women’s Hockey Makes Major Contributors After Strong Season | Penn State Women’s Hockey News

Fresh off one of the strongest seasons in Penn State history, Jeff Kampersals’ team will try to break into the NCAA Tournaments field of eight next season.
In the 2020 campaign, the Nittany Lions went on to dominate 16-3-2 on their home ice to the beat of 9-0-1 at the Pegula Ice Arena. The season included blowouts from the Rochester Institute of Technology with scores of 7-1 and twice 5-0, as well as a 4-3 win over a strong Syracuse team.
The blue-and-white fell short in CHA’s semifinals when it fell 3-2 to Syracuse in early March, but with a crop of returning stars, Penn State will do everything it can to ensure last season wasn’t a fluke .
Natalie Heising
Natalie Heising is one of the most accomplished players in the program’s history and due to the coronavirus pandemic, Heising can use her extra year of eligibility to return to the Nittany Lions next season if she so chooses.
The Wayzata, Minnesota native is the only Penn Stater to have scored 20 points or more with the program in four seasons and is one of two players to have 50 career goals. Those performances put Heising second in goals and third in points on the Penn States all-time lists.
In the aforementioned 7-1 win over RIT, Heising did the heavy lifting by taking four points with two goals and two assists in her second two-goal game of the season.
The senior finished the year with 20 points on 7 goals on 13 assists. The numbers almost matched her previous season of 21 points, in which she played double the number of games.
Heising could potentially hit the Pegula ice for one last season with Penn State and has the ability to completely take over any game at any time.
MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE
Andrew Magera, a volunteer assistant coach for three seasons at Penn State, is now starting…
Olivia Wallin
It’s not just the veterans who want to contribute to another great season, as Olivia Wallin will ensure that the program is successful for at least a few more years.
In her first season, the Ontario product led all freshmen in the country with 13 goals and was selected to the All-CHA Rookie Team.
Wallin scored both goals in the semi-final loss to Syracuse in what became her second two-goal game of the campaign.
Perhaps most impressively, nearly 25% of her scores were game-winning goals, as she scored four.
Josie Bothun
Josie Bothun let her accolades speak for themselves during her freshman season. The Wyoming, Minnesota native was the USCHO.com national Rookie of the Year and CHA Goaltender of the Year.
The netminder picked up as many records as possible in her first year under the blinking light. Bothun holds the record for one season with 16 wins, a win rate of 0.810, goals at an average of 1.44 and a save rate of 0.944.
As for how she set a win record in a shortened season, just look at the numbers.
Bothun had an unfathomable shutout streak in which she did not concede a goal for more than 263 minutes in a six-game period.
By letting her opponents score just 32 goals all season, Bothun made it possible for the Nittany Lions to have a +40 goal difference.
MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE
Traditions between fans and sports teams have been around for years, allowing the fans to enjoy…
If you are interested in submitting a letter to the editor, click here.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos