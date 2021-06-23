Penn State Women’s Hockey Makes Major Contributors After Strong Season | Penn State Women’s Hockey News

Fresh off one of the strongest seasons in Penn State history, Jeff Kampersals’ team will try to break into the NCAA Tournaments field of eight next season.

In the 2020 campaign, the Nittany Lions went on to dominate 16-3-2 on their home ice to the beat of 9-0-1 at the Pegula Ice Arena. The season included blowouts from the Rochester Institute of Technology with scores of 7-1 and twice 5-0, as well as a 4-3 win over a strong Syracuse team.

The blue-and-white fell short in CHA’s semifinals when it fell 3-2 to Syracuse in early March, but with a crop of returning stars, Penn State will do everything it can to ensure last season wasn’t a fluke .

Natalie Heising

Natalie Heising is one of the most accomplished players in the program’s history and due to the coronavirus pandemic, Heising can use her extra year of eligibility to return to the Nittany Lions next season if she so chooses.

The Wayzata, Minnesota native is the only Penn Stater to have scored 20 points or more with the program in four seasons and is one of two players to have 50 career goals. Those performances put Heising second in goals and third in points on the Penn States all-time lists.

In the aforementioned 7-1 win over RIT, Heising did the heavy lifting by taking four points with two goals and two assists in her second two-goal game of the season.

The senior finished the year with 20 points on 7 goals on 13 assists. The numbers almost matched her previous season of 21 points, in which she played double the number of games.

Heising could potentially hit the Pegula ice for one last season with Penn State and has the ability to completely take over any game at any time.

Olivia Wallin

It’s not just the veterans who want to contribute to another great season, as Olivia Wallin will ensure that the program is successful for at least a few more years.

In her first season, the Ontario product led all freshmen in the country with 13 goals and was selected to the All-CHA Rookie Team.

Wallin scored both goals in the semi-final loss to Syracuse in what became her second two-goal game of the campaign.

Perhaps most impressively, nearly 25% of her scores were game-winning goals, as she scored four.

Josie Bothun

Josie Bothun let her accolades speak for themselves during her freshman season. The Wyoming, Minnesota native was the USCHO.com national Rookie of the Year and CHA Goaltender of the Year.

The netminder picked up as many records as possible in her first year under the blinking light. Bothun holds the record for one season with 16 wins, a win rate of 0.810, goals at an average of 1.44 and a save rate of 0.944.

As for how she set a win record in a shortened season, just look at the numbers.

Bothun had an unfathomable shutout streak in which she did not concede a goal for more than 263 minutes in a six-game period.

By letting her opponents score just 32 goals all season, Bothun made it possible for the Nittany Lions to have a +40 goal difference.

