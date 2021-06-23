No specific medal target for Singapore table tennis team at Olympics, but expectations remain high: STTA

SINGAPORE: No specific medal target has been set for Singaporean table tennis athletes during the upcoming Olympics, but expectations remain high, Ellen Lee, president of the Singapore Table Tennis Association (STTA), said Wednesday (June 23).

During a virtual press conference, Ms. Lee said no specific targets have been set.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I don’t have specific goals for the team and I believe that the team will really give their best because they have been waiting a long time to go to the Olympics. And in the midst of this pandemic, being able to compete in the Olympics is an achievement in itself, Ms Lee said.

Of course in sports nothing is predictable and anything can and will happen, that’s the beauty of sports – the unpredictability of it all. Nevertheless, we have trained and are looking forward to the Tokyo Olympics, we are happy that the time has come for us to seize the opportunity and we believe that everyone will rise to the occasion as well.

In response to questions from CNA, Ms. Lee noted that the unpredictability of the current COVID-19 situation means it is difficult to be certain about what the team hopes to achieve.

The situation itself does not allow us to be very sure about what we want to achieve. Because in such a fluid situation I believe that the best defense and the best way forward is to be prepared for anything that may come, rather than being very specific and very specific about what we wanted, she explained. from.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Singapore women’s team will be “intensely under the spotlight” and expectations of them are “high,” Ms Lee said in her opening address at the press conference.

These expectations don’t just stem from the STTA, she noted.

Anyone interested in table tennis in Singapore, including all our stakeholders, also has high expectations. Since table tennis has always been a regular sport in previous editions of the Olympics, it is logical that they too have high expectations of table tennis players, explains Ms Lee.

I am confident that, despite the challenges ahead of us to face opponents from China, Japan, Hong Kong and Korea, our players will do everything in their power to meet the challenges, assisted by all our coaches. Our athletes will have to overcome all obstacles as they compete against their best peers on the global stage,” she added.

Advertisement

READ:Freida Lim qualifies for Olympics, becomes Singapore’s first female diver at Games

READ:Swimming: Chantal Liew qualifies for Olympics, makes history for Singapore

“POSITIVE AND REWARDING EXPERIENCE”

Singapore is represented by Feng Tianwei, Yu Mengyu and Lin Ye in the women’s team event. Feng and Yu will also compete in the women’s singles. Clarence Chew, who will appear in the men’s singles, will be the sole representative in the men’s competition.

Lin and Chew make their Games debut. This will be the fourth Games of Feng and the second in which Yu will play.

Chew noted that participating in the Games during a pandemic would be a positive and rewarding experience, despite the concerns and uncertainty surrounding the event.

Even now, there are many concerns and uncertainty surrounding the Games. And we have more or less accepted that this time it will be very different, he told the media.

But I think our main responsibility is to stay safe and adhere to all the rules and measures that are put in place. Everyone wants the Games to be run smoothly, but I think it will be a very positive and rewarding experience for me anyway.

Lin noted that the pandemic has not made preparations easy, but added that she hoped to win a medal at the Games.

“It has not been easy for everyone, and it has not been easy for the association to help us find sparring partners. I am therefore very grateful to the association that it has brought them in,” she says.

READ: From spinning cartwheels at home to an Olympic place: a gymnast triumphs over injury

READ:Singapore rider makes Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020

In the 2016 edition of the Games, Singapore’s female rowers finished without a medal. It was the first time in three Olympics that Singapore’s female paddlers did not receive a medal.

Paddler Feng Tianwei finished fourth in the women’s singles in Rio, while the women’s team consisting of Feng, Yu Mengyu and Zhou Yihan narrowly missed a medal after defeating Japan in the bronze medal match.

I have great faith in our players. FengTianwei and YuMengyu are experienced players who have participated in previous Olympics. I believe both would use their previous Olympic experience in Tokyo to their advantage, Ms. Lee noted.

In the latest ITTF world rankings, Feng, Singapore’s most medaled Olympian with a silver and two bronze medals, is ranked ninth in the world, Yu is 47th and Lin is 60th.

The Singapore team will head to Japan on June 27 for pre-game training, Ms Lee said.

At this point, I would urge Singaporeans to believe in our athletes, not just our rowers, because we can make waves on the world stage, she said.

A whole lot of Singapore support for the athletes of Team Singapore at the Tokyo Olympics will send a very strong signal to our athletes that we stand with them and root for them in deep appreciation for all the sacrifices they have made to win glory for our little red dot on the world stage.

The Tokyo Olympics, originally scheduled to start in July last year, have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.