Live Cricket Score, IND vs NZ WTC Final, Day 6: Teams try to force result on final day of testing

India vs New Zealand WTC Final Day6 Live Cricket Score Updates:Hello and welcome to the coverage of Day 6 (Reserve Day) of the World Test Championship Final between India and New Zealand in Southampton. Despite rain being a bummer for most of the test, we can still get a result as the game moves to the final day. India leads 32 with eight wickets in hand.

Day 5 report: Tim Southee removed both India openers late on Tuesday to give New Zealand hopes of an unlikely win in the World Test Championship final as the showpiece entered the reserve sixth day.

India will look to Cheteshwar Pujara (12 out) and captain Virat Kohli (eight out) after finishing the fifth day in Southampton 64-2 in their second innings – a 32-run lead.

Southee had Shubman Gill lbw for eight and Rohit Sharma leg before coming up for 30.

The veteran paceman also hit star batsman Kohli flush to the helmet before hitting punches with figures of 2-17 in nine overs.

And with a maximum of 98 overs left, a positive result is still possible, despite both Friday’s opening day and Monday’s fourth being both washed out without a ball being bowled.

However, a draw remains the most likely outcome after two years of qualifiers to determine the first official Test cricket world champions, in which case India and New Zealand will share the $2.4 million prize money.

“You probably always want more than what you have, but it was nice to get those two (wickets) tonight, but it promises to be an intriguing day tomorrow,” Southee told reporters.

“It’s exciting to finish on the last day of a test race with three more possible results,” added the 32-year-old. “With the weather that’s there, it’s nice to have that extra day behind you.”

Previously, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson made 49 of a total of 249 in response to India’s 217 first innings.

Williamson is one of the outstanding batsmen of his generation, but that was the control India’s fast bowlers exercised in a match where pacers on both sides dominated in favorable conditions.

Mohammed Shami led the way 4-76 in 26 overs after more rain delayed Tuesday’s start by an hour.

“I wanted to keep it tight today,” Shami said in Hindi afterwards.

Looking ahead to Wednesday, he added: “I can’t say for how much we can sack them in the fourth innings.

“We need runs on the board and backup.”

By activating the reserve day, officials created the first six-day test since the 2005 Super Series between Australia and the rest of the world.

New Zealand had resumed at 101-2.

Williamson and Ross Taylor, their two most experienced batsmen, added just 16 runs in Tuesday’s first 13 overs before Shami let Taylor catch for 11 on short extra cover.

Ishant Sharma (3-48) followed by giving Henry Nicholls a good take by Rohit on the second slip.

New Zealand’s 134-4 was transformed into 135-5 when Shami BJ Watling threw clean with a great ball that hit the top of the center and off the stumps.

Williamson’s 177 ball innings ended when he sent Ishant to Kohli’s second slip.

Southee, whose light-hearted 30 included two fours and a six before he was the last man, paid tribute to Williamson’s meticulous innings by saying: “The Indian bowling asked a lot of tough questions and put a lot of pressure on us, and he was able hold on and dig deep and just fight your way through.”

A lively crowd, mostly made up of Indian supporters, made the occasion even bigger, but two spectators were evicted by security personnel on Tuesday for abusing New Zealand players.

“It’s the first time I’ve heard of it,” Southee said. “There is always a good atmosphere on the field.”

A spokesman for the International Cricket Council said: “We have received reports of abuse against the New Zealand players.

“Our security team was able to identify the culprits and they were thrown off the ground. We do not tolerate any abuse in cricket.”

With inputs from AFP